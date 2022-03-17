The ongoing wave of price increases for electric cars in China has just reached the entry-level MIC Tesla Model Y RWD, which is equipped with CATL's LFP batteries.
According to the manufacturer's website, the new price is 316,900 CNY ($49,899), which is 15,060 CNY ($2,371) or 5.0% more than before.
This particular version avoided the previous increase, related to the NCM-powered Model 3/Model Y and the second rise, applied to all Model 3/Model Y versions aside from the Model Y RWD.
An interesting thing is that all of the cars noted a similar 5% increase, on top of the previous 2.5-3% increase related only to the NCM-powered cars:
- Model 3 RWD: *279,900 CNY ($44,062) - up 14,248 CNY or 5.1%
* 290,988 CNY ($45,808) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,745) subsidy
- Model 3 Performance: 367,900 CNY ($57,916) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.1%
- Model Y RWD: 316,900 CNY ($49,899) - up 15,060 CNY or 5.0%
- Model Y Long Range AWD: 375,900 CNY ($59,175) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.0%
- Model Y Performance: 417,900 CNY ($65,787) - up 20,000 CNY or 5.0%
It would suggest that the general cost increase is about 5%, while the nickel-rich batteries require an additional few percent.
It's not positive news because most of the electric cars in Europe and North America are equipped with nickel-rich batteries. If other manufacturers also increase prices by up to 8%, then an EVs affordability will noticeably worsen.
Gallery: Tesla Model Y (MIC)
Tesla lineup in China
Tesla Model 3
MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP):
- Price: *279,900 CNY ($44,062)
* 290,988 CNY ($45,808) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,745) subsidy
- Range (CLTC): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
- top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)
MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance:
- Price: 367,900 CNY ($57,916)
- Range (CLTC): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds
- top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)
Tesla Model Y
MIC Tesla Model Y RWD (LFP):
- Price: 316,900 CNY ($49,899)
- Range (CLTC): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously
- top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:
- Price: 375,900 CNY ($59,175)
- Range (CLTC): 660 km (410 miles) vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds
- top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:
- Price: 417,900 CNY ($65,787)
- Range (CLTC): 615 km (382 miles) vs 566 km (352 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
About this article