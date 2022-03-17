The ongoing wave of price increases for electric cars in China has just reached the entry-level MIC Tesla Model Y RWD, which is equipped with CATL's LFP batteries.

According to the manufacturer's website, the new price is 316,900 CNY ($49,899), which is 15,060 CNY ($2,371) or 5.0% more than before.

This particular version avoided the previous increase, related to the NCM-powered Model 3/Model Y and the second rise, applied to all Model 3/Model Y versions aside from the Model Y RWD.

An interesting thing is that all of the cars noted a similar 5% increase, on top of the previous 2.5-3% increase related only to the NCM-powered cars:

Model 3 RWD: *279,900 CNY ($44,062) - up 14,248 CNY or 5.1%

* 290,988 CNY ($45,808) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,745) subsidy

*279,900 CNY ($44,062) - * 290,988 CNY ($45,808) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,745) subsidy Model 3 Performance : 367,900 CNY ($57,916) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.1%

: 367,900 CNY ($57,916) - Model Y RWD: 316,900 CNY ($49,899) - up 15,060 CNY or 5.0%



316,900 CNY ($49,899) - Model Y Long Range AWD: 375,900 CNY ($59,175) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.0%

375,900 CNY ($59,175) - Model Y Performance: 417,900 CNY ($65,787) - up 20,000 CNY or 5.0%

It would suggest that the general cost increase is about 5%, while the nickel-rich batteries require an additional few percent.

It's not positive news because most of the electric cars in Europe and North America are equipped with nickel-rich batteries. If other manufacturers also increase prices by up to 8%, then an EVs affordability will noticeably worsen.

