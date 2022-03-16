Tesla has just applied a noticeable price increase to almost all Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y in China, basically mirroring the move in the U.S.

It's also the second price increase in China, where earlier this month Tesla increased prices of the NCM-powered Model 3/Model Y cars.

According to news from Europe, also there the prices went up, so it appears to be a global price adjustment.

Let's take a look at the numbers in China. The prices increased by about 14,000-20,000 CNY ($2,203-$3,148), depending on version:

Model 3 RWD: *279,900 CNY ($44,062) - up 14,248 CNY or 5.1%

Model 3 Performance: 367,900 CNY ($57,916) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.1%

: 367,900 CNY ($57,916) - Model Y RWD: 301,840 CNY ($47,516) - no change

301,840 CNY ($47,516) - Model Y Long Range AWD: 375,900 CNY ($59,175) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.0%

375,900 CNY ($59,175) - Model Y Performance: 417,900 CNY ($65,787) - up 20,000 CNY or 5.0%

As we can see, the change is roughly 5% or so, on top of the previous 2.5-3% increase applied to NCM-powered cars (only the entry-level versions are LFP-powered).

An important question is whether those prices will last or if they will be followed by further increases in 2022. The situation is definitely challenging.

Tesla lineup in China

Tesla Model 3

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP):

Price: 279,900 CNY ($44,062)

Range (CLTC): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously

vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance:

Price: 367,900 CNY ($57,916)



Range (CLTC): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously

vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

Tesla Model Y

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD (LFP):

Price: 301,840 CNY ($47,516)

Range (CLTC): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously



vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously

vs 5.6 seconds previously top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 375,900 CNY ($59,175)

Range (CLTC): 660 km (410 miles) vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously

vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance: