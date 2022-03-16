Tesla has just applied a noticeable price increase to almost all Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y in China, basically mirroring the move in the U.S.
It's also the second price increase in China, where earlier this month Tesla increased prices of the NCM-powered Model 3/Model Y cars.
According to news from Europe, also there the prices went up, so it appears to be a global price adjustment.
Let's take a look at the numbers in China. The prices increased by about 14,000-20,000 CNY ($2,203-$3,148), depending on version:
- Model 3 RWD: *279,900 CNY ($44,062) - up 14,248 CNY or 5.1%
* 290,988 CNY ($45,808) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,745) subsidy
- Model 3 Performance: 367,900 CNY ($57,916) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.1%
- Model Y RWD: 301,840 CNY ($47,516) - no change
- Model Y Long Range AWD: 375,900 CNY ($59,175) - up 18,000 CNY or 5.0%
- Model Y Performance: 417,900 CNY ($65,787) - up 20,000 CNY or 5.0%
As we can see, the change is roughly 5% or so, on top of the previous 2.5-3% increase applied to NCM-powered cars (only the entry-level versions are LFP-powered).
An important question is whether those prices will last or if they will be followed by further increases in 2022. The situation is definitely challenging.
Tesla lineup in China
Tesla Model 3
MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP):
- Price: *279,900 CNY ($44,062)
* 290,988 CNY ($45,808) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,745) subsidy
- Range (CLTC): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
- top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)
MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance:
- Price: 367,900 CNY ($57,916)
- Range (CLTC): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds
- top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)
Tesla Model Y
MIC Tesla Model Y RWD (LFP):
- Price: 301,840 CNY ($47,516)
- Range (CLTC): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously
- top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:
- Price: 375,900 CNY ($59,175)
- Range (CLTC): 660 km (410 miles) vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds
- top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:
- Price: 417,900 CNY ($65,787)
- Range (CLTC): 615 km (382 miles) vs 566 km (352 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
About this article