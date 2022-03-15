Just several days after the previous price increase for some of the Model 3/Model Y versions, Tesla applied a more substantial price increase to all versions of all its cars in the U.S.
Depending on the model/version, the change is from $2,000 to $12,500. In most cases, it's between 4% and 5%. However, in the case of the Tesla Model X, the increase is almost 10%. The Model X is also the car with the longest estimated delivery time (new orders).
As we can see below, the least expensive Tesla, the LFP-powered Tesla Model 3 RWD, now starts at $46,990.
Including the obligatory $1,200 DST, the base cost is $48,190, which is just a step below $50,000. Let's recall that several years ago, the entry-level Tesla Model 3 was expected to start at $35,000.
The Tesla Model Y - the most popular electric car in the US and basically globally (at least in January), now starts at $62,990 + DST.
Price changes (without DST):
Tesla Model 3:
- RWD: up $2,000 (or 4.4%) from $44,990 to $46,990
- Long Range AWD: up $2,500 (or 4.8%) from $51,990 to $54,490
- Performance: up $3,000 (or 5.1%) from $58,990 to $61,990
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.3%) from $94,990 to $99,990
- Performance: up $6,000 (or 4.6%) from $129,990 to $135,990
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range AWD: up $10,000 (or 9.5%) from $104,990 to $114,990
- Performance: up $12,500 (or 9.9%) from $126,490 to $138,990
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range AWD: up $3,000 (or 5.0%) from $59,990 to $62,990
- Performance: up $3,000 (or 4.6%) from $64,990 to $67,990
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk noted a few days ago significant inflation pressure. The question is whether it means that soon even the entry-level Model 3 will be above $50,000.
Tesla lineup in the US as of March 15, 2022
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|$46,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$48,190
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|$48,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$49,690
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|$54,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$55,690
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|$55,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$57,190
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$61,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$63,190
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19"
|$99,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$101,190
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21"
|$104,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$105,690
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$135,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$137,190
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|$140,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$141,690
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20"
|$114,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$116,190
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22"
|$120,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,690
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$138,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$140,190
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|$144,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$145,690
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$62,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$64,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20"
|$64,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$66,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$67,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$69,190
