Just several days after the previous price increase for some of the Model 3/Model Y versions, Tesla applied a more substantial price increase to all versions of all its cars in the U.S.

Depending on the model/version, the change is from $2,000 to $12,500. In most cases, it's between 4% and 5%. However, in the case of the Tesla Model X, the increase is almost 10%. The Model X is also the car with the longest estimated delivery time (new orders).

As we can see below, the least expensive Tesla, the LFP-powered Tesla Model 3 RWD, now starts at $46,990.

Including the obligatory $1,200 DST, the base cost is $48,190, which is just a step below $50,000. Let's recall that several years ago, the entry-level Tesla Model 3 was expected to start at $35,000.

The Tesla Model Y - the most popular electric car in the US and basically globally (at least in January), now starts at $62,990 + DST.

Price changes (without DST):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD: up $2,000 (or 4.4%) from $44,990 to $46,990

Long Range AWD : up $2,500 (or 4.8%) from $51,990 to $54,490

: up $2,500 (or 4.8%) from $51,990 to $54,490 Performance: up $3,000 (or 5.1%) from $58,990 to $61,990

Tesla Model S:



Long Range AWD : up $5,000 (or 5.3%) from $94,990 to $99,990

Performance: up $6,000 (or 4.6%) from $129,990 to $135,990

Tesla Model X:



Long Range AWD : up $10,000 (or 9.5%) from $104,990 to $114,990

Performance: up $12,500 (or 9.9%) from $126,490 to $138,990

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD : up $3,000 (or 5.0%) from $59,990 to $62,990

Performance: up $3,000 (or 4.6%) from $64,990 to $67,990

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk noted a few days ago significant inflation pressure. The question is whether it means that soon even the entry-level Model 3 will be above $50,000.

Tesla lineup in the US as of March 15, 2022

