Tesla electric cars are the ones sold in the highest number in the US, which translated to nearly three-quarters of the total number of new BEV registrations in January.

Since the interest in Tesla is so high, let's take a look at the lineup after the most recent price increase of some of the models.

Several days ago, Tesla increased the prices of all Model Y and Long Range AWD Model 3 by $1,000, while the prices of other versions, as well as the Model S/Model X, remain the same.

Price changes (without DST):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD: $46,490 (no change)

$46,490 (no change) Long Range AWD : up $1,000 (or 2.0%) from $50,990 to $51,990

: up $1,000 (or 2.0%) from $50,990 to $51,990 Performance: (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD : up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $58,990 to $59,990

: up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $58,990 to $59,990 Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $63,990 to $64,990

After including the $1,200 DST, there is no way to get a new Tesla Model Y below $60,000 (actually since November 2021). The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD heads towards $55,000, but thanks to the entry-level LFP-powered version, there is one version available below $48,000.

Besides the price increase, another issue is the availability of new electric cars. Tesla, like many other manufacturers, has a long queue of customers waiting.

To address this issue, Tesla differentiates estimated delivery time between particular versions, usually offering delivery faster if the order includes options (bigger wheels, color, or recently also the $12,000 Full Self-Driving option).

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD:

18" Aero Wheels: August, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): July, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)

18" Aero Wheels: (May, 2022 with FSD) 19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): (May, 2022 with FSD) Long Range AWD: May, 2022 (April, 2022 with FSD)

(April, 2022 with FSD) Performance: May, 2022

Tesla Model S:



Long Range:

19" Tempest Wheels: November, 2022

21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): July, 2022

19" Tempest Wheels: 21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): Plaid: 4-10 weeks



Tesla Model X:



Long Range:

20" Cyberstream Wheels: January, 2023

22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): January, 2023

20" Cyberstream Wheels: 22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): Plaid: October, 2022

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD:

19" Gemini Wheels: December, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): September, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)

19" Gemini Wheels: (May, 2022 with FSD) 20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): (May, 2022 with FSD) Performance: May, 2022

More changes on the horizon

One big unanswered question about the near future is the new Tesla Model Y cars produced at the Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas.

Because of the use of the new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells, those cars potentially might offer different specs.

Only time will tell whether we will see a higher-range Model Y, as the current one peaks at 330 miles (531 km) EPA.

Tesla lineup in the US as of March 12, 2022

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $51,990 +$1,200 N/A $53,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $53,490 +$1,200 N/A $54,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $126,490 +$1,200 N/A $127,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $131,990 +$1,200 N/A $133,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $59,990 +$1,200 N/A $61,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $64,990 +$1,200 N/A $66,190

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" RWD 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" RWD 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" AWD 358 mi

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" AWD 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" AWD 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" AWD 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 396 mi

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 348 mi

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" AWD 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" AWD 332 mi*

(534 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" AWD 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" AWD 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values