Tesla electric cars are the ones sold in the highest number in the US, which translated to nearly three-quarters of the total number of new BEV registrations in January.
Since the interest in Tesla is so high, let's take a look at the lineup after the most recent price increase of some of the models.
Several days ago, Tesla increased the prices of all Model Y and Long Range AWD Model 3 by $1,000, while the prices of other versions, as well as the Model S/Model X, remain the same.
Price changes (without DST):
Tesla Model 3:
- RWD: $46,490 (no change)
- Long Range AWD: up $1,000 (or 2.0%) from $50,990 to $51,990
- Performance: (no change)
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range AWD: up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $58,990 to $59,990
- Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $63,990 to $64,990
After including the $1,200 DST, there is no way to get a new Tesla Model Y below $60,000 (actually since November 2021). The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD heads towards $55,000, but thanks to the entry-level LFP-powered version, there is one version available below $48,000.
Besides the price increase, another issue is the availability of new electric cars. Tesla, like many other manufacturers, has a long queue of customers waiting.
To address this issue, Tesla differentiates estimated delivery time between particular versions, usually offering delivery faster if the order includes options (bigger wheels, color, or recently also the $12,000 Full Self-Driving option).
Estimated delivery time (new orders):
Tesla Model 3:
- RWD:
18" Aero Wheels: August, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)
19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): July, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)
- Long Range AWD: May, 2022 (April, 2022 with FSD)
- Performance: May, 2022
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range:
19" Tempest Wheels: November, 2022
21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): July, 2022
- Plaid: 4-10 weeks
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range:
20" Cyberstream Wheels: January, 2023
22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): January, 2023
- Plaid: October, 2022
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range AWD:
19" Gemini Wheels: December, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)
20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): September, 2022 (May, 2022 with FSD)
- Performance: May, 2022
More changes on the horizon
One big unanswered question about the near future is the new Tesla Model Y cars produced at the Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas.
Because of the use of the new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells, those cars potentially might offer different specs.
Only time will tell whether we will see a higher-range Model Y, as the current one peaks at 330 miles (531 km) EPA.
Tesla lineup in the US as of March 12, 2022
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|$44,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$46,190
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|$46,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$47,690
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|$51,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$53,190
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|$53,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$54,690
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$58,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$60,190
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19"
|$94,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$96,190
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21"
|$99,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$100,690
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|$134,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$135,690
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20"
|$104,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$106,190
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22"
|$110,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$111,690
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$126,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$127,690
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|$131,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$133,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$59,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$61,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20"
|$61,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$63,190
|2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$64,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$66,190
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|RWD
|272 mi
(438 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|RWD
|267 mi*
(430 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|AWD
|358 mi
(576 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|334 mi*
(537 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|315 mi
(507 km)
|3.1
|162 mph
(261 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19"
|AWD
|405 mi
(652 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21"
|AWD
|375 mi*
(603 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|396 mi
(637 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|AWD
|348 mi
(560 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|348 mi
(560 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22"
|AWD
|332 mi*
(534 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|333 mi
(536 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|AWD
|311 mi
(500 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|330 mi
(531 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20"
|AWD
|318 mi*
(512 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|AWD
|303 mi
(488 km)
|3.5
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial values
About this article