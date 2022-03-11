Tesla seems to be prioritizing Model Y orders with the optional $12,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) option over ones without it. If you order a Model Y with FSD, then you can expect to take delivery in about two months (roughly in May), while if you order one sans FSD, you’ll be looking at six months, so the delivery deadline would be sometime in September.

For the Model 3, the difference seems smaller, so not opting for Full Self-Driving today will push the estimated delivery to May instead of April, two months wait time instead of one. The option carries the same $12,000 cost for both the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla recently added $1,000 to the price tag of the Model 3 and Model Y that don’t come equipped with the new LFP battery packs, most likely due to the spike in the price of nickel, caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Some model variants have seen their price go up by some $10,000 in the last year alone, but even so, sales have been going great.

Recently published data shows that some 37,162 Teslas were registered in January 2022, almost a 50 percent increase year-over-year. It is still easily the most popular EV brand in the United States and its most popular models are the Model Y and Model 3, and this will continue unchanged for the foreseeable future, unless there is some sort of supply issue that either prevents Tesla from building them or a substantial price increase.

But even though the average year-over-year US sales increase for Tesla was around 50 percent, in some areas it was reported to be closer to 100 percent, specifically in areas where gas prices have spiked due to the situation in Ukraine.