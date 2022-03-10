Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter once again in reply to Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov. As we previously reported, Fedorov asked Musk for Starlink internet, received a response on Twitter, and got the terminals in fewer than 48 hours.

This time around, Fedorov tweeted to Musk to thank him for the second shipment of Starlink stations. Musk replied that the shipment also included some other goodies, though based on his reply, it came as a bit of a surprise when we learned there were Tesla Powerwalls in the shipment.

As you can see from the tweet below, Musk said the shipment also included "power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available." Apparently, the solar/battery packs and generators are expensive Tesla Powerwalls, which are essentially intelligent home battery packs.

To take things a step further, Tesla also just recently expanded its free Supercharging for all EVs at every station in Poland and Slovakia. What's more, according to CNBC, Tesla will keep Ukrainian employees on its payroll for at least three months if they have to leave to go back and defend their country.

All of this information came to light from a lengthy internal email that was obtained by CNBC. The publication notes that the email was sent by Tesla’s director of Northern Europe Axel Tangen.

The message itself came from senior director for Tesla EMEA Joe Ward and HR director for the EMEA region Mariam Khalifa. CNBC also writes that it removed photos of Tesla's employees and facilities before posting the email.

While we typically wouldn't include the entire email, it's important that everyone sees it during this horrible time of crisis. See the full email Tesla sent to employees below:

Date: March 7, 2022 [Time redacted]

Subject: Conflict Support

To: DL-EU-NO-All

From: Axel Tangen

Hi Team,

Sharing this message from Joe Ward and Mariam Khalifa:

As you know, Tesla is committed to do the right thing. Whilst the situation in Ukraine is evolving, we wanted to share with you what actions are being taken to support those impacted by the conflict.

Many folks have reached to understand how they can contribute, which is awesome. It’s important we show them how we as a company are helping, what resources we have in place, and how they can also proactively support themselves. Big thanks to all of the teams that have contributed to these efforts so far – true Tesla spirit on display.

*As a priority HR EMEA team members have been connecting with employees impacted as well as their managers to ensure we check in. We will continue to ensure we provide meaningful and targeted support for our employees.

For any Tesla employees who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed.

*Tesla has opened free Supercharging at stations bordering Ukraine to support those impacted by the recent invasion. Within hours of implementation, Tesla emailed local owners announcing that several Supercharger stations near Ukraine could be used by Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles, free of charge. Although Tesla does not officially operates within Ukraine, any of the country’s estimated 5,000 Tesla owners can access free Supercharging at select stations in Poland, Hungary Slovakia.

*Tesla teamed up with SpaceX to provide coverage expansion for its Starlink services to help provide an alternative internet infrastructure.

*Volunteers across the Giga Berlin and Germany Service team responded quickly on Sunday to test, configure, pack and ship several hundred Starlink units which have already been gratefully received by Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister. In true Tesla fashion, the solution has been put together in less than 3 days.

*On top of this the Energy team supplemented the Starlink roll out with a fleet Powerwalls. The system included PV inverters given by our Certified installer network, pre-made DC cables given by one of our Supercharger Installation Partners and AC cables made out out of scrap from Giga Berlin. All of it assembled by a team of (40+) volunteers from across the EMEA organization, committed to doing what they can to support.

*In addition, we have reinforced Tesla EMEA Employee Assistance Programme. The Programme offers counseling and numerous resources and support for employees.

Lastly, employees can of course support by making cash donations to reputable relief organizations responding in Ukraine, this is not an exhaustive list and you can of course make donation to an organisation of your choice.

UNCHR

UNICEF

Red Cross

World Food Program

World Health Organization

If you have any further thoughts or ideas with regards how we can be supporting our employees and those impacted by the crisis, please do not hesitate to connect with us.