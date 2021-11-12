It didn't take long for Tesla to increase the Model Y prices in the U.S. by another $1,000, since the last increase of both Model 3 and Model Y in early November.
$1,000 more in just one week? Sure, why not? Now the entry-level Model Y Long Range AWD starts above $60,000: $58,990 + $1,200 DST is $60,190, which is the bare minimum.
Price changes (without DST):
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range AWD: up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $57,990 to $58,990
- Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $62,990 to $63,990
The base Model Y is now $10,500 (or 22%) more expensive than at the end of December 2020 - $48,490. The base Model 3 is $8,500 (or 23%) more expensive - $36,490.
The good news is that the estimated delivery time for new orders has not extended... but it's still far, far away.
The question is how much worse the situation might become from the consumer perspective? Are we already at the peak? Once the Tesla Giga Austin plant starts production and chip shortages ease, plus some additional EV competition, hopefully we will see a reverse in this trend.
Estimated delivery time (new orders):
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range AWD:
19" Gemini Wheels: October, 2022 (no change)
20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (no change)
- Performance: January 2022 (no change)
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|$44,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$46,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|$46,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$47,690
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|$50,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$52,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|$52,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$53,690
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$58,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$60,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$94,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$96,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21"
|$99,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$100,690
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|$134,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$135,690
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$104,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$106,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22"
|$110,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$111,690
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|$125,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$126,690
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$58,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$60,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$63,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$65,190
Tesla EVs basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|RWD
|60*
|272 mi*
(438 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|RWD
|60*
|267 mi*
(430 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|AWD
|80*
|358 mi*
(576 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|334 mi*
(537 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|80*
|315 mi
(507 km)
|3.1
|162 mph
(261 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
(652 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21"
|AWD
|100*
|375 mi*
(603 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
(637 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
(560 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|AWD
|100*
|351 mi*
(565 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22"
|AWD
|100*
|332 mi*
(534 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|100*
|335 mi*
(539 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|AWD
|100*
|313 mi*
(504 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|330 mi*
(531 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20"
|AWD
|80*
|318 mi*
(512 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|AWD
|80*
|303 mi
(488 km)
|3.5
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
