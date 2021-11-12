It didn't take long for Tesla to increase the Model Y prices in the U.S. by another $1,000, since the last increase of both Model 3 and Model Y in early November.

$1,000 more in just one week? Sure, why not? Now the entry-level Model Y Long Range AWD starts above $60,000: $58,990 + $1,200 DST is $60,190, which is the bare minimum.

Price changes (without DST):

Long Range AWD : up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $57,990 to $58,990

: up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $57,990 to $58,990 Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $62,990 to $63,990

The base Model Y is now $10,500 (or 22%) more expensive than at the end of December 2020 - $48,490. The base Model 3 is $8,500 (or 23%) more expensive - $36,490.

The good news is that the estimated delivery time for new orders has not extended... but it's still far, far away.

The question is how much worse the situation might become from the consumer perspective? Are we already at the peak? Once the Tesla Giga Austin plant starts production and chip shortages ease, plus some additional EV competition, hopefully we will see a reverse in this trend.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Long Range AWD:

19" Gemini Wheels: October, 2022 (no change)

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (no change)

19" Gemini Wheels: (no change) 20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): (no change) Performance: January 2022 (no change)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $63,990 +$1,200 N/A $65,190

