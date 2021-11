Tesla has just applied an additional $1,000 price increase on all Model 3 and Model Y versions in the U.S.

The base prices of the Model 3 are now $8,500 (or 23%) higher than at the end of December 2020 - $36,490. In the case of the base Model Y, the price is $9,500 (or 20%) higher than in December 2020 - $48,490.

Price changes (without DST):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD : up $1,000 (or 2.3%) from $43,990 to $44,990

: up $1,000 (or 2.3%) from $43,990 to $44,990 Long Range AWD : up $1,000 (or 2.0%) from $49,990 to $50,990

: up $1,000 (or 2.0%) from $49,990 to $50,990 Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.7%) from $57,990 to $58,990

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD : up $1,000 (or 1.8%) from $56,990 to $57,990

: up $1,000 (or 1.8%) from $56,990 to $57,990 Performance: up $1,000 (or 1.6%) from $61,990 to $62,990

Sawyer Merritt noted also that prices of some paint colors changed in the case of Model 3/Y. The Midnight Silver Metallic is now a free option (just like Pearl White Multi-Coat), but the Solid Black is now $1,500 (vs. $500 before). That's a $1,000 increase. The Deep Blue Metallic remains at $1,000 and Red Multi-Coat remains at $2,000.

It's not the end of bad news as the estimated delivery time of the base versions of Model 3/Model Y is now October (previously September), which means some 11 months of waiting.

Some minor changes were noted also in the case of other cars too.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD:

18" Aero Wheels: October, 2022 (previously September)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): June, 2022 (no change)

18" Aero Wheels: (previously September) 19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): (no change) Long Range AWD: December (no change)

(no change) Performance: December (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range:

19" Tempest Wheels: October, 2022 (previously June)

21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): June, 2022 (no change)

19" Tempest Wheels: (previously June) 21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): (no change) Plaid: December (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range:

20" Cyberstream Wheels: October, 2022 (no change)

22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): June, 2022 (previously October)

20" Cyberstream Wheels: (no change) 22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): (previously October) Plaid: August, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD:

19" Gemini Wheels: October, 2022 (previously September)

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (no change)

19" Gemini Wheels: (previously September) 20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): (no change) Performance: January 2022 (previously December 2021)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $59,990 +$1,200 N/A $61,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $62,990 +$1,200 N/A $64,190

