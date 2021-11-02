Tesla has just updated its US website with multiple changes,related to estimated EPA range and estimate delivery time for new orders. But one of the most intriguing changes concerns the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+).

There is actually no more SR+ version on the list, as it was directly replaced by the Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD).

One would say that nothing really changed - just the name, but we guess that a major overhaul is coming.

The Model 3 RWD received a slightly higher EPA range rating (just like a few other versions) - 10 miles or 3.8% more. The biggest change in the specs appears to be however the 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration time, changed from 5.3 to 5.8 seconds.

This, combined with the previous announcement about the global switch to LFP battery chemistry in all standard-range cars, starts to add up.

We guess that Tesla might soon re-introduce in the U.S. the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version of the car - to differentiate it a little bit, it will also have a slightly higher acceleration (the good old 5.3 seconds).

There might be a basic RWD range version with CATL's LFP battery and long-range with current Panasonic NCA or even LG Energy Solution's NCM chemistry. Who knows, maybe there will be an all-wheel drive version with the shorter range too?

In the longer term, we should see completely new versions (but that will start with the Model Y) with the Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical cells.

Tesla EVs basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" RWD 60* 272 mi*

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" RWD 60* 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" AWD 80* 358 mi*

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $43,990 +$1,200 N/A $45,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $45,490 +$1,200 N/A $46,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $51,490 +$1,200 N/A $52,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190

* estimated/unofficial values