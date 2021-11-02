Tesla has updated the estimated delivery times for some of its cars (new orders) in the U.S. and now the Tesla Model Y closely resembles the Tesla Model 3.

As we can see below, the entry-level versions of the Model Y (Long Range AWD) are now expected in September, which is at least 10 months from now. With a bigger wheel option, it might be 3 months quicker, in June. The same waiting concerns the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Standard Range.

Tesla changed Model 3 Performance est. delivery time from November to December, so it's now the same as in the case of Model Y Performance.

Finally, the new orders of Tesla Model X are now expected to be fulfilled in October (Long Range) and August (Plaid).

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Standard Range Plus:

18" Aero Wheels: September, 2022 (no change)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): June, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Performance: December (previously November)

Long Range: June, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Plaid: December (no change)

Long Range: October, 2022 (previously September)

(previously September) Plaid: August, 2022 (previously July)

Long Range:

19" Gemini Wheels: September, 2022 (previously August)

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (previously May)

