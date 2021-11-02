Tesla has updated the estimated delivery times for some of its cars (new orders) in the U.S. and now the Tesla Model Y closely resembles the Tesla Model 3.

As we can see below, the entry-level versions of the Model Y (Long Range AWD) are now expected in September, which is at least 10 months from now. With a bigger wheel option, it might be 3 months quicker, in June. The same waiting concerns the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Standard Range.

Tesla changed Model 3 Performance est. delivery time from November to December, so it's now the same as in the case of Model Y Performance.

Finally, the new orders of Tesla Model X are now expected to be fulfilled in October (Long Range) and August (Plaid).

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:

  • Standard Range Plus:
    18" Aero Wheels: September, 2022 (no change)
    19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): June, 2022 (no change)
  • Long Range: December (no change)
  • Performance: December (previously November)

Tesla Model S:

  • Long Range: June, 2022 (no change)
  • Plaid: December (no change)

Tesla Model X:

  • Long Range: October, 2022 (previously September)
  • Plaid: August, 2022 (previously July)

Tesla Model Y:

  • Long Range:
    19" Gemini Wheels: September, 2022 (previously August)
    20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (previously May)
  • Performance: December (no change)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $43,990 +$1,200 N/A $45,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
