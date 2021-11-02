Tesla has updated the estimated delivery times for some of its cars (new orders) in the U.S. and now the Tesla Model Y closely resembles the Tesla Model 3.
As we can see below, the entry-level versions of the Model Y (Long Range AWD) are now expected in September, which is at least 10 months from now. With a bigger wheel option, it might be 3 months quicker, in June. The same waiting concerns the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Standard Range.
Tesla changed Model 3 Performance est. delivery time from November to December, so it's now the same as in the case of Model Y Performance.
Finally, the new orders of Tesla Model X are now expected to be fulfilled in October (Long Range) and August (Plaid).
Estimated delivery time (new orders):
Tesla Model 3:
- Standard Range Plus:
18" Aero Wheels: September, 2022 (no change)
19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): June, 2022 (no change)
- Long Range: December (no change)
- Performance: December (previously November)
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range: June, 2022 (no change)
- Plaid: December (no change)
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range: October, 2022 (previously September)
- Plaid: August, 2022 (previously July)
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range:
19" Gemini Wheels: September, 2022 (previously August)
20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (previously May)
- Performance: December (no change)
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$43,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$45,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$49,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$51,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$57,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$59,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$94,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$96,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|$134,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$135,690
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$104,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$106,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$61,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$63,190
