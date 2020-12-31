Tesla recently introduced on its website a new comparison card for all its electric cars that are currently available in the online design studio to order - Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y.

It allows you to compare two-three different models or versions of the same model, including price, range, the number of seats, cargo capacity, drive, as well as acceleration and top speed.

Example: Long Range versions of Model S, Model 3 and Model Y

It should vastly improve the process of selecting the right model. Here we can, for example, take a look at Model S versions, including the upcoming Plaid, which will offer more range and a three-motor setup for acceleration 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds:

Similarly, three Model 3 versions - unfortunately, there is no Long Range RWD version in the U.S. anymore:

And if you wonder whether it's better to pay more to get the Model Y, the compare card might help you as well: