The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the hottest electric car that Ford ever made, so let's see how the offer compares to the Tesla Model Y and also the new Volkswagen ID.4.

First, we will start with the Model Y and then move to Volkswagen ID.4, comparing side by side versions similar in type, range or performance.

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Tesla Model Y

Ford Mustang Mach-E Tesla Model Y

Since the details for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT are not yet available, we will pick the Premium ER AWD version against the top of the line Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is about 10% more expensive in terms of MSRP, but after including the $7,500 federal tax credit, it turns out to be almost 6% less expensive.

The 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration seems the same (4.8 seconds on paper) the biggest difference is the range and efficiency. We don't know exactly the battery capacity of Tesla cars, but in terms of range, Ford has 17% less range. On the other hand - 249 miles on the highway is really not bad. It's likely enough for long-distance travel from time to time.

The efficiency stated by the EPA is worrying - 28% worse (including charging losses) than the Model Y, so this seems to be a huge area for improvement. And we guess that the on-board charging efficiency might be part of the overall result:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 98.8 kWh 31.7% 75 kWh* EPA Range Combined 270 mi

(434 km) -17.2% 326 mi

(525 km) City 286.4 mi

(461 km) -16.4% 342.5 mi

(551 km) Highway 249.2 mi

(401 km) -18.4% 305.5 mi

(492 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s 0% 4.8 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 258 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) -28% 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) City 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) -26.7% 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km) Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km) -28.2% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $54,700 9.4% $49,990 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 Effective Price $48,300 -5.6% $51,190

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD is not a performance version (GT will be), but here's a quick look at the Performance version for those who would like to take a look.

The range difference narrows to 11% combined, acceleration is better in the Tesla, but the effective price is over a fifth lower in the case of Ford:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 98.8 kWh 31.7% 75 kWh* EPA Range Combined 270 mi

(434 km) -10.9% 303 mi

(488 km) City 286.4 mi

(461 km) -8.9% 314.4 mi

(506 km) Highway 249.2 mi

(401 km) -13.8% 289 mi

(465 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s 37.1% 3.5 s Top speed 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 258 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) -18.9% 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) City 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) -16.5% 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km) -20.8% 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $54,700 -8.8% $59,990 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 Effective Price $48,300 -21.1% $61,190

Moving in the opposite direction, and selecting the entry-level Mach-E RWD and comparing it to the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (as there is no RWD option), we could spend a lot less effectively (almost $15,000 less).

The range is almost 30% lower, acceleration is slower (but not bad) and we don't have all-wheel drive then. Energy consumption is worse for the Mach-E though.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 75.7 kWh 0.9% 75 kWh* EPA Range Combined 230 mi

(370 km) -29.4% 326 mi

(525 km) City 242.4 mi

(390 km) -29.2% 342.5 mi

(551 km) Highway 215 mi

(346 km) -29.6% 305.5 mi

(492 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s 20.8% 4.8 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 198 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) -20% 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) City 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) -19.8% 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km) Highway 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) -20.5% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $42,895 -14.2% $49,990 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 Effective Price $36,495 -28.7% $51,190

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Volkswagen ID.4

Ford Mustang Mach-E Volkswagen ID.4

Now it's time for the rear-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E and the more mainstream Volkswagen ID.4 RWD. We will start with the Standard Range version of the Mach-E.

As it turns out, the Mach-E has almost 8% lower battery capacity and combined EPA range. On the highway, the difference is even smaller, below 7%. Energy consumption is slightly higher in the case of Mach E.

Ford probably besides offering better acceleration, will offer a much more exciting driving experience, but the effective price is over 9% higher.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 75.7 kWh -7.7% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 230 mi

(370 km) -8% 250 mi

(402 km) City 242.4 mi

(390 km) -9.1% 266.8 mi

(429 km) Highway 215 mi

(346 km) -6.6% 230.2 mi

(370 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s Top speed Peak power 198 kW 32% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) 3.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) 1% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) Highway 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) 4.5% 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $42,895 7.3% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$920 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $36,495 9.2% $33,415

When comparing the bigger battery version, we get 20% more range from the Mach-E, but the effective price is then also more than a third higher.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 98.8 kWh 20.5% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 300 mi

(483 km) 20% 250 mi

(402 km) City 318.61 mi

(513 km) 19.4% 266.8 mi

(429 km) Highway 277.13 mi

(446 km) 20.4% 230.2 mi

(370 km) Specs 0-60 mph 6.1 s Top speed Peak power 216 kW 44% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) 0% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) 0% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) 1.1% 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $52,000 30% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$920 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $45,600 36.5% $33,415

* some data estimated