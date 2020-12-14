SinceA the brief specs, EPA range/efficiency ratings and MSRP prices for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E are all now known, let's compare the base offer of the initial four versions available:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

In 2021, Ford will probably reveal also the ultimate Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD, but for now we will just take a look at the SR/ER, RWD/AWD. Here are the base specs (price table can be found on the bottom of this post):

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 N/A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 5.2 N/A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 6.1 N/A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 4.8 N/A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 250 mi*

(402 km) 4.0* N/A

Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Premium ER RWD vs Select SR RWD

The entry-level version of the Mach-E is the Select SR RWD with Standard Range (75.7 kWh) battery, 230 miles (370 km) of EPA range and rear-wheel drive.

Assuming that the most important factor is range, let's take a look at how it compares to the Extended Range (98.8 kWh) battery, which offers 300 mi (483 km) of EPA range.

As we can see below, the battery capacity and range increases by about 30%. The ER version is heavier so the acceleration is affected, but probably barely noticeably (5.2% on paper) - partially because the motor has more power and potentially (just a wild guess) because the power output is software limited in the SR version anyway. The efficiency of the ER version is only slightly worse.

The key difference is in price - almost a quarter higher (almost $9,100), if we compare the effective price (after deducting federal tax credit). Although, we must remember that the Premium version is better equipped than Select trim.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 98.8 kWh 30.5% 75.7 kWh EPA Range Combined 300 mi

(483 km) 30.4% 230 mi

(370 km) City 318.61 mi

(513 km) 31.4% 242.4 mi

(390 km) Highway 277.13 mi

(446 km) 28.9% 215 mi

(346 km) Specs 0-60 mph 6.1 s 5.2% 5.8 s Top speed Peak power 216 kW 9.1% 198 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) -3% 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) City 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) -1% 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) -3.2% 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $52,000 21.2% $42,895 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $45,600 24.9% $36,495

Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Select SR AWD vs Select SR RWD

If you really don't need more range, but would rather improve the performance a little bit, maybe the dual motor all-wheel drive version would be more appropriate?

Well, it's a tradeoff. You get 10% quicker acceleration (5.2 seconds), but the range (on the same battery) is lowered by 8.3% according to the EPA (energy efficiency is worse by 7%). If you use that added performance often, then the real-world range might be substantially lower than EPA value.

On the other hand, it's just an option worth some 7.4% (effective price), so it's not that bad, especially since you are getting AWD for better traction in difficult conditions like snow:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 75.7 kWh 0% 75.7 kWh EPA Range Combined 211 mi

(339 km) -8.3% 230 mi

(370 km) City 225.5 mi

(363 km) -7% 242.4 mi

(390 km) Highway 193.7 mi

(312 km) -9.9% 215 mi

(346 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.2 s -10.3% 5.8 s Top speed Peak power 198 kW 0% 198 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) -7% 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) City 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) -4.8% 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km) -7.5% 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $45,595 6.3% $42,895 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $39,195 7.4% $36,495

Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Premium ER AWD vs Premium ER RWD

If one is sure that the Extended Range version is the way to go, then is it better to stick with RWD or go all the way to the top of the line AWD?

Well, according to our data, the EPA range of the AWD version is 10% lower (energy consumption is over 7% worse), which is no big deal, but you are getting a dual-motor all-wheel drive system and 21% quicker accleration which is quite a substantial boost.

The effective price difference is just under 6% or $2,700 so we would not be surprised to see a high share of the Premium ER AWD on the road.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 98.8 kWh 0% 98.8 kWh EPA Range Combined 270 mi

(434 km) -10% 300 mi

(483 km) City 286.4 mi

(461 km) -10.1% 318.61 mi

(513 km) Highway 249.2 mi

(401 km) -10.1% 277.13 mi

(446 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s -21.3% 6.1 s Top speed Peak power 258 kW 19.4% 216 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) -7.2% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) -7.7% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km) -6.7% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $54,700 5.2% $52,000 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $48,300 5.9% $45,600

Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Premium ER AWD vs Select SR AWD

Just in case some are deciding between the two all-wheel-drive versions with the smaller and bigger battery packs, here is another comparison.

The 30% in battery capacity in the ER AWD translates to almost a similar increase in range, acceleration also improved a bit (7.7%), but again - the effective price is 23% or about $9,100 higher.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 98.8 kWh 30.5% 75.7 kWh EPA Range Combined 270 mi

(434 km) 28% 211 mi

(339 km) City 286.4 mi

(461 km) 27% 225.5 mi

(363 km) Highway 249.2 mi

(401 km) 28.7% 193.7 mi

(312 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.8 s -7.7% 5.2 s Top speed Peak power 258 kW 30.3% 198 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) -3.2% 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) City 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) -4% 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km) -2.3% 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $54,700 20% $45,595 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $48,300 23.2% $39,195

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD $45,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $39,195 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD $52,000 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,600 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD $54,700 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,300 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD $60,500* +$1,100 $7,500 $54,100

* some data estimated