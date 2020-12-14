Let's compare all of the four initial versions of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E versions.
SinceA the brief specs, EPA range/efficiency ratings and MSRP prices for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E are all now known, let's compare the base offer of the initial four versions available:
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
In 2021, Ford will probably reveal also the ultimate Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD, but for now we will just take a look at the SR/ER, RWD/AWD. Here are the base specs (price table can be found on the bottom of this post):
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi
(370 km)
|5.8
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
|AWD
|75.7
|211 mi
(339 km)
|5.2
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
|RWD
|98.8
|300 mi
(483 km)
|6.1
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi
(434 km)
|4.8
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|250 mi*
(402 km)
|4.0*
|N/A
Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Premium ER RWD vs Select SR RWD
The entry-level version of the Mach-E is the Select SR RWD with Standard Range (75.7 kWh) battery, 230 miles (370 km) of EPA range and rear-wheel drive.
Assuming that the most important factor is range, let's take a look at how it compares to the Extended Range (98.8 kWh) battery, which offers 300 mi (483 km) of EPA range.
As we can see below, the battery capacity and range increases by about 30%. The ER version is heavier so the acceleration is affected, but probably barely noticeably (5.2% on paper) - partially because the motor has more power and potentially (just a wild guess) because the power output is software limited in the SR version anyway. The efficiency of the ER version is only slightly worse.
The key difference is in price - almost a quarter higher (almost $9,100), if we compare the effective price (after deducting federal tax credit). Although, we must remember that the Premium version is better equipped than Select trim.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side
|Model
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
[B]
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|Battery
|98.8 kWh
|30.5%
|75.7 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|300 mi
(483 km)
|30.4%
|230 mi
(370 km)
|City
|318.61 mi
(513 km)
|31.4%
|242.4 mi
(390 km)
|Highway
|277.13 mi
(446 km)
|28.9%
|215 mi
(346 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|6.1 s
|5.2%
|5.8 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|216 kW
|9.1%
|198 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|-3%
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
|City
|104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
|-1%
|105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
|Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|-3.2%
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$52,000
|21.2%
|$42,895
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,100
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$45,600
|24.9%
|$36,495
Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Select SR AWD vs Select SR RWD
If you really don't need more range, but would rather improve the performance a little bit, maybe the dual motor all-wheel drive version would be more appropriate?
Well, it's a tradeoff. You get 10% quicker acceleration (5.2 seconds), but the range (on the same battery) is lowered by 8.3% according to the EPA (energy efficiency is worse by 7%). If you use that added performance often, then the real-world range might be substantially lower than EPA value.
On the other hand, it's just an option worth some 7.4% (effective price), so it's not that bad, especially since you are getting AWD for better traction in difficult conditions like snow:
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side
|Model
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|RWD
|Battery
|75.7 kWh
|0%
|75.7 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|211 mi
(339 km)
|-8.3%
|230 mi
(370 km)
|City
|225.5 mi
(363 km)
|-7%
|242.4 mi
(390 km)
|Highway
|193.7 mi
(312 km)
|-9.9%
|215 mi
(346 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|5.2 s
|-10.3%
|5.8 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|198 kW
|0%
|198 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
|-7%
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
|City
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
|-4.8%
|105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
|Highway
|86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
|-7.5%
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$45,595
|6.3%
|$42,895
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,100
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$39,195
|7.4%
|$36,495
Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Premium ER AWD vs Premium ER RWD
If one is sure that the Extended Range version is the way to go, then is it better to stick with RWD or go all the way to the top of the line AWD?
Well, according to our data, the EPA range of the AWD version is 10% lower (energy consumption is over 7% worse), which is no big deal, but you are getting a dual-motor all-wheel drive system and 21% quicker accleration which is quite a substantial boost.
The effective price difference is just under 6% or $2,700 so we would not be surprised to see a high share of the Premium ER AWD on the road.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side
|Model
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|RWD
|Battery
|98.8 kWh
|0%
|98.8 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|270 mi
(434 km)
|-10%
|300 mi
(483 km)
|City
|286.4 mi
(461 km)
|-10.1%
|318.61 mi
(513 km)
|Highway
|249.2 mi
(401 km)
|-10.1%
|277.13 mi
(446 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.8 s
|-21.3%
|6.1 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|258 kW
|19.4%
|216 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|-7.2%
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|City
|96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)
|-7.7%
|104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
|Highway
|84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
|-6.7%
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$54,700
|5.2%
|$52,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,100
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$48,300
|5.9%
|$45,600
Ford Mustang Mach-E :: Premium ER AWD vs Select SR AWD
Just in case some are deciding between the two all-wheel-drive versions with the smaller and bigger battery packs, here is another comparison.
The 30% in battery capacity in the ER AWD translates to almost a similar increase in range, acceleration also improved a bit (7.7%), but again - the effective price is 23% or about $9,100 higher.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side
|Model
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|98.8 kWh
|30.5%
|75.7 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|270 mi
(434 km)
|28%
|211 mi
(339 km)
|City
|286.4 mi
(461 km)
|27%
|225.5 mi
(363 km)
|Highway
|249.2 mi
(401 km)
|28.7%
|193.7 mi
(312 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.8 s
|-7.7%
|5.2 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|258 kW
|30.3%
|198 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|-3.2%
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
|City
|96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)
|-4%
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
|Highway
|84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
|-2.3%
|86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$54,700
|20%
|$45,595
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,100
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$48,300
|23.2%
|$39,195
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
|$42,895
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$36,495
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
|$45,595
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$39,195
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
|$52,000
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$45,600
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
|$54,700
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$48,300
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD
|$60,500*
|+$1,100
|$7,500
|$54,100
* some data estimated
