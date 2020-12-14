All four initial 2021 model year versions included: with RWD/AWD drive and Standard Range/Extended Range battery.
Ford confirmed its preliminary EPA range results for the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E model a few weeks ago, and now full data was officially released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Initially, Ford will launch four versions: Standard Range RWD, Standard Range AWD, Extended Range RWD and Extended Range AWD. Let's take a look at the results.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
The base rear-wheel-drive Mach E with Standard Range battery (75.7 kWh) has a combined range of 230 miles (370 km) and energy consumption of roughly 337 Wh/mile (209 Wh/km).
According to additional notes provided by EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 273 miles, but we guess it's a bug (it should be from 237 miles or maybe 233 miles). All of the Mach-E models got similar notes, which means the preliminary values (reconfirmed by EPA) were set (about a year ago) with a reserve of several miles.
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD :: EPA Range rating
|Combined
City
Highway
|230 mi (370 km)
242.4 mi (390 km)
215 mi (345.9 km)
|Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 273 miles"
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
The base dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mach E with the Standard Range battery (75.7 kWh) has a combined range of 211 mi (339 km) and energy consumption of roughly 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km). It clearly shows that the heavier powertrain setup decreased range/efficiency, compared to RWD.
According to additional notes provided by EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 216 miles (5 miles more).
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD :: EPA Range rating
|Combined
City
Highway
|211 mi (339 km)
225.5 mi (362.8 km)
193.7 mi (311.7 km)
|Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 216 miles"
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
The rear-wheel-drive Mach E with the Extended Range battery (98.8 kWh) has a combined range of 300 mi (483 km) and energy consumption of roughly 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km). That's actually not far from the SR RWD.
According to additional notes provided by the EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 303 miles (3 miles more).
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD :: EPA Range rating
|Combined
City
Highway
|300 mi (483 km)
318.61 mi (512.6 km)
277.13 mi (445.9 km)
|Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 303 miles"
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
Finally, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mach E with Extended Range battery (98.8 kWh) has a combined range of 270 mi (434 km) and energy consumption of roughly 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km). It has a decent range, but the worst efficiency of the four.
According to additional notes provided by the EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 276 miles (6 miles more).
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD :: EPA Range rating
|Combined
City
Highway
|270 mi (434 km)
286.4 mi (460.8 km)
249.2 mi (401 km)
|Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 276 miles"
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)
84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
Soon we will provide more comparisons for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric cars - stay tuned.
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi
(370 km)
|5.8
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
|AWD
|75.7
|211 mi
(339 km)
|5.2
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
|RWD
|98.8
|300 mi
(483 km)
|6.1
|N/A
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi
(434 km)
|4.8
|N/A
