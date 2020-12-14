Ford confirmed its preliminary EPA range results for the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E model a few weeks ago, and now full data was officially released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Initially, Ford will launch four versions: Standard Range RWD, Standard Range AWD, Extended Range RWD and Extended Range AWD. Let's take a look at the results.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

The base rear-wheel-drive Mach E with Standard Range battery (75.7 kWh) has a combined range of 230 miles (370 km) and energy consumption of roughly 337 Wh/mile (209 Wh/km).

According to additional notes provided by EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 273 miles, but we guess it's a bug (it should be from 237 miles or maybe 233 miles). All of the Mach-E models got similar notes, which means the preliminary values (reconfirmed by EPA) were set (about a year ago) with a reserve of several miles.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD :: EPA Range rating

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 230 mi (370 km)

242.4 mi (390 km)

215 mi (345.9 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 273 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD

The base dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mach E with the Standard Range battery (75.7 kWh) has a combined range of 211 mi (339 km) and energy consumption of roughly 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km). It clearly shows that the heavier powertrain setup decreased range/efficiency, compared to RWD.

According to additional notes provided by EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 216 miles (5 miles more).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD :: EPA Range rating

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 211 mi (339 km)

225.5 mi (362.8 km)

193.7 mi (311.7 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 216 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD

The rear-wheel-drive Mach E with the Extended Range battery (98.8 kWh) has a combined range of 300 mi (483 km) and energy consumption of roughly 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km). That's actually not far from the SR RWD.

According to additional notes provided by the EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 303 miles (3 miles more).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD :: EPA Range rating

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 mi (483 km)

318.61 mi (512.6 km)

277.13 mi (445.9 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 303 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD

Finally, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mach E with Extended Range battery (98.8 kWh) has a combined range of 270 mi (434 km) and energy consumption of roughly 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km). It has a decent range, but the worst efficiency of the four.

According to additional notes provided by the EPA, the range was voluntarily lowered from 276 miles (6 miles more).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD :: EPA Range rating

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 270 mi (434 km)

286.4 mi (460.8 km)

249.2 mi (401 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 276 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

Soon we will provide more comparisons for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric cars - stay tuned.