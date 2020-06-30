Ford: "The all-electric Mustang Mach-E isn’t a Mustang in name only – and we’ll let the horses do the talking."
Ford has officially announced today that the final version of the Mustang Mach-E will get slightly higher horsepower and torque than initially estimated.
The increase of up to several percent (already shown two weeks ago) is an additional incentive for the reservation holders to trigger orders, as in the U.S. order banks are open.
- Extended-range all-wheel-drive Mach-E will deliver 346 horsepower/258 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft. of torque, up from previous estimates of 332 horsepower/240 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft., right out of the gate – with a targeted 0-60-mph time in the mid-5-second range*
- Extended-range rear-wheel-drive models will produce 290 horsepower/216 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 282 horsepower/210 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.*
- Standard-range all-wheel-drive models will pump out 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft.*
- Standard-range rear-wheel-drive models will deliver 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.*
The * means that the peak performance of the powertrain depends on available peak battery power as usually, at a lower state-of-charge, performance is noticeably limited (mainly acceleration).
Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E chief program engineer said:
“We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name. These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”
Let's take a look at the latest set of trims on Ford's website (details for the top of the line GT version will be confirmed "soon"):
Ford Mustang Mach-E launch:
- initial target: late 2020, at least in some markets delayed until early 2021
- several versions and trims, including a limited quantity First Edition and a special GT Performance Edition (Spring 2021)
- $500 refundable reservation deposit
Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (U.S.):
- Range depends version (EPA-estimated):
SR, RWD: 230 miles (370 km)
SR, AWD: 210 miles (338 km)
ER, RWD: 300 miles (483 km)
ER, AWD: 270 miles (434 km)
GT with Optional Equipment: 235 miles (378 km)
* SR (standard range battery), ER (extended range battery)
- Battery capacity:
SR: 75.7 kWh (288 lithium-ion cells); 68 kWh usable
ER: 98.8 kWh (376 lithium-ion cells); 88 kWh usable
* batteries are liquid-cooled
- 0-60 mph acceleration (target):
SR, RWD: in the low six second range
SR, AWD: in the mid five second range
ER, RWD: in the mid six second range
ER, AWD: in the mid five second range
GT: in 4 seconds
GT Performance Edition: in the mid-3-second range
- Powertrain (target):
SR, RWD: 198 kW/266 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 190 kW/255 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)
SR, AWD: 198 kW/266 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 190 kW/255 HP and 417 lb.-ft.)
ER, RWD: 216 kW/290 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 210 kW/282 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)
ER, AWD: 258 kW/346 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 240 kW/332 HP and 417 lb.-ft. of torque)
GT: estimated 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque
GT Performance Edition: 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque
- Charging:
AC charging
DC fast charging 10-80% in about 38-45 minutes(peak charging rate of 150 kW; 115 kW in entry-level trims)
- Seating: 5
- Cargo Space
Cargo Space (Behind Rear Seat): 29 cu ft/822 liters,
Cargo Space (Behind First Row): 59.6 cu ft/1689 liters,
Front Trunk: 4.8 cu ft/139.5 liter
- Overall length: 186 in, Overall width: 74 in, Overall height: 63 in, Wheelbase: 117 in
- Warranty: 8 years/100,000 miles (160,000 km)
Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (Europe):
- target range of up to 600 km (373 miles) under WLTP regulations
- ER, AWD: targeting 337 PS (248 kW) and 565 Nm of torque
ER, AWD, Mach-E GT: 465 PS (342 kW) and 830 Nm of torque and 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 5 seconds
- rear trunk offers 402 litres of space (and with the rear seats down 1,420 litres of space)
Ford Mustang Mach-E U.S. pricing:
- Select - $43,895
- Premium - $50,600
- California RT. 1 - $52,400
- First Edition - $59,900
- GT - $60,500
All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Upgraded Horsepower and Torque as U.S. Order Banks Open
DEARBORN, Mich., June 30, 2020 – The all-electric Mustang Mach-E isn’t a Mustang in name only – and we’ll let the horses do the talking.
Order banks are now open in the U.S., and reservation holders are now being invited to convert their reservations to official orders for the latest addition to the Mustang stable.
Ford also is confirming updated performance specs following recent charging and driver-assist technology news – adding up to a convenient, stress-free Mach-E ownership experience with the exhilaration expected of Mustang. Specifically:
“We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name,” said Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E chief program engineer. “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”
Mustang style and performance is what lured Detroit businessman Keith Simmons to pre-order an all-new Mach-E. With two Porsches in his garage, Simmons likes sleek, upscale styling – with a healthy punch of power. There was something about an all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT in Shadow Black that called to him.
“I’ve been thinking about going electric for a while,” said Simmons. “I like being first on the block to get something new. Mach-E has convinced me to make the jump to all-electric; I saw an announcement that it was coming out and particularly liked the styling, so I made a deposit to purchase one and can’t wait to get my hands on it.”
Ford engineers have used 3D simulations – the same tool Ford Performance uses to develop race cars – to ensure Mach-E has the ride quality and driving dynamics expected of a Mustang. On top of virtual hot laps, engineers put Mustang Mach-E’s all-wheel-drive system to the test in extremely cold and hazardous conditions at Smithers Winter Test Center in northern Michigan.
Place your order for the all-new Mustang Mach-E here. The all-electric Mustang starts hitting the streets in the U.S. near the end of the year.
*Calculated via peak performance of the electric motor(s) at peak battery power. Consumer results may vary.