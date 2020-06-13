A brief summary of what we know in terms of target specs plus all the images of the exterior and interior.
Several months from now, around the end of 2020 or start of 2021, Ford will launch its first purposely built all-electric model, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
It will be available both in North America and Europe in multiple versions and trim levels with long-range, stellar performance, strong fast-charging capabilities and overall a very decent package.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is poised to become one of the brand's flagship cars in the higher-end segment of the market and is truly a first step to finally offer compelling electric cars (way above the early Ford Focus Electric factory-conversions).
If you, just like us, like the Mach-E (even Elon Musk appreciated the outcome), please feel free to take a look at our new mega-gallery and brief specs below:
Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E launch:
- initial target: late 2020, at least in some markets delayed until early 2021
- several versions and trims, including a limited quantity First Edition and a special GT Performance Edition (Spring 2021)
- $500 refundable reservation deposit
Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (U.S.):
- Range depends version (EPA-estimated):
SR, RWD: 230 miles (370 km)
SR, AWD: 210 miles (338 km)
ER, RWD: 300 miles (483 km)
ER, AWD: 270 miles (434 km)
GT with Optional Equipment: 235 miles (378 km)
* SR (standard range battery), ER (extended range battery)
- Battery capacity:
SR: 75.7 kWh (288 lithium-ion cells)
ER: 98.8 kWh (376 lithium-ion cells)
* batteries are liquid-cooled
- 0-60 mph acceleration (target):
SR, RWD: in the low six second range
SR, AWD: in the mid five second range
ER, RWD: in the mid six second range
ER, AWD: in the mid five second range
GT: in 4 seconds
GT Performance Edition: in the mid-3-second range
- Powertrain (target):
SR, RWD: 198 kW/266 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 190 kW/255 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)
SR, AWD: 198 kW/266 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 190kW/255 HP and 417 lb.-ft.)
ER, RWD: 216 kW/290 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 210 kW/282 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)
ER, AWD: 258 kW/346 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 248 kW/332 HP and 417 lb.-ft. of torque)
GT: estimated 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque
GT Performance Edition: 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque
- Charging:
AC charging
DC fast charging 10-80% in about 38-45 minutes(peak charging rate of 150 kW; 115 kW in entry-level trims)
- Seating: 5
- Cargo Space
Cargo Space (Behind Rear Seat): 29 cu ft/822 liters,
Cargo Space (Behind First Row): 59.6 cu ft/1689 liters,
Front Trunk: 4.8 cu ft/139.5 liter
- Overall length: 186 in, Overall width: 74 in, Overall height: 63 in, Wheelbase: 117 in
- Warranty: 8 years/100,000 miles (160,000 km)
Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (Europe):
- target range of up to 600 km (373 miles) under WLTP regulations
- ER, AWD: targeting 337 PS (248 kW) and 565 Nm of torque
ER, AWD, Mach-E GT: 465 PS (342 kW) and 830 Nm of torque and 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 5 seconds
- rear trunk offers 402 litres of space (and with the rear seats down 1,420 litres of space)
Ford Mustang Mach-E U.S. pricing:
- Select - $43,895
- Premium - $50,600
- California RT. 1 - $52,400
- First Edition - $59,900
- GT - $60,500