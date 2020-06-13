Several months from now, around the end of 2020 or start of 2021, Ford will launch its first purposely built all-electric model, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

It will be available both in North America and Europe in multiple versions and trim levels with long-range, stellar performance, strong fast-charging capabilities and overall a very decent package.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is poised to become one of the brand's flagship cars in the higher-end segment of the market and is truly a first step to finally offer compelling electric cars (way above the early Ford Focus Electric factory-conversions).

If you, just like us, like the Mach-E (even Elon Musk appreciated the outcome), please feel free to take a look at our new mega-gallery and brief specs below:

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E

88 Photos

Ford Mustang Mach-E - initial offer U.S.

Ford Mustang Mach-E launch:

initial target: late 2020, at least in some markets delayed until early 2021

several versions and trims, including a limited quantity First Edition and a special GT Performance Edition (Spring 2021)

$500 refundable reservation deposit

Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (U.S.):

Range depends version (EPA-estimated):

SR, RWD: 230 miles (370 km)

SR, AWD: 210 miles (338 km)

ER, RWD: 300 miles (483 km)

ER, AWD: 270 miles (434 km)

GT with Optional Equipment: 235 miles (378 km)

* SR (standard range battery), ER (extended range battery)

SR: 75.7 kWh (288 lithium-ion cells)

ER: 98.8 kWh (376 lithium-ion cells)

* batteries are liquid-cooled

SR, RWD: in the low six second range

SR, AWD: in the mid five second range

ER, RWD: in the mid six second range

ER, AWD: in the mid five second range

GT: in 4 seconds

GT Performance Edition: in the mid-3-second range

SR, RWD: 198 kW/266 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 190 kW/255 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)

SR, AWD: 198 kW​/266 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 190kW/255 HP and 417 lb.-ft.)

ER, RWD: 216 kW​/290 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 210 kW/282 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)

ER, AWD: 258 kW/346 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 248 kW/332 HP and 417 lb.-ft. of torque)

GT: estimated 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque

GT Performance Edition: 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque

AC charging

DC fast charging 10-80% in about 38-45 minutes(peak charging rate of 150 kW; 115 kW in entry-level trims)



Cargo Space

Cargo Space (Behind Rear Seat): 29 cu ft/822 liters,

Cargo Space (Behind First Row): 59.6 cu ft/1689 liters,

Front Trunk: 4.8 cu ft/139.5 liter

Warranty: 8 years/100,000 miles (160,000 km)



Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (Europe):

target range of up to 600 km (373 miles) under WLTP regulations

ER, AWD: targeting 337 PS (248 kW) and 565 Nm of torque

ER, AWD, Mach-E GT: 465 PS (342 kW) and 830 Nm of torque and 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 5 seconds

Ford Mustang Mach-E U.S. pricing: