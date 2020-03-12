It seems some 45,000-plus Ford Mustang Mach-E reservations have now been placed. That's 90% of the first-year production run of 50,000 units. For Ford, this is a solid number, though we should note that Tesla Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck reservations were/are all way higher. Like by several orders of magnitude.

Let's remember that an order, in this case, is really just a refundable deposit ($500) at this point in time. Tesla's refundable deposit varies depending on the model, but in the case of the Cybertruck, where some 500,000 reservations are claimed, just $100 gets you a place in line.

However, we feel that Ford should be proud of this figure as even just 50,000 is an impressive number for the first year for a new EV by a legacy automaker.

MachE Club notes the following in an email to InsideEVs:

...production of the Mach-E is limited to 50,000 units in the first year. A member of MachEClub.com confirmed that his order of a Rapid Red extended range model was assigned a reservation number of 45,0XX, revealing that the Mach-E is now more than 90% sold out. These numbers do refer to pre-orders and not actual sold units, and we do expect there to be some discrepancy. We believe the Mach-E is now approximately 92% sold out.

When it arrives in late 2020, the Mustang Mach-E will be available with standard and extended-range battery options with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powered by permanent magnet motors. Equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated range of at least 300 miles. That's right up there in Model Y territory.

Production begins in the fall of 2020, at which point Mach-E buyers will finally be able to test-drive an early model before orders arrive. Deliveries of the Mach-E – beginning with the First Edition – commence in late 2020 and early 2021.