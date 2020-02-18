According to a reservation tracking spreadsheet on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, the current tally of Tesla Cybertruck "pre-order reservations" exceeds 522,000. The forum states that "this is as calculated by this ongoing Cybertruck reservations tracking spreadsheet with actual order numbers inputted."

We have no way of knowing the actual number for sure since Tesla has never publicized an official Cybertruck reservation number. However, CEO Elon Musk was tweeting out numbers not long after the electric pickup truck was unveiled.

Based on Musk's last tweet with an assumed Cybertruck reservation number, Tesla had received some 250,000. That was back on November 26, 2019.

The reason we say 500,000 seems reasonable is due in part to the tweet, but also in reference to a statement Musk made during Tesla's Q4 2019 conference call.

When asked by Gene Munster (Loup Ventures) about how many Cybertrucks Tesla would be able to deliver and its production costs, Musk answered:

“We don't comment on those detailed numbers, except the demand is just far more than we could reasonably make in the space of, I don't know, three or four years, something like that.”

In addition, let us know if you think Tesla will actually produce and sell 500,000 Cybertrucks.