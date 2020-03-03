According to reports from the Mach-E forum, Ford now has more than 40,000 reservations for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, representing about 83% of the 50,000 unit production capacity for the 2021 model year.

Granted, not all of the reservations will convert to sales, and the $500 deposit requirement is fully refundable for those that change their mind. Still, Ford has only been accepting reservations for a little over three months and the first year's production seems to be nearly all spoken for. The Mach-E First-Edition sold out in a matter of days back in November.

The highest registered VIN posted to the site so far was over 41,400, so they are rapidly closing in on "sold out" status. Ford did say the first 4,000 vehicles would be reserved for dealership display and test drives, employee purchases, and crash testing, so in reality, only about 37,400 have been reserved by the general public.

We don't find this news all that surprising. By all accounts, the Mustang Mach-E looks to be a legitimately exciting electric vehicle, not a car conceived and designed by the need for regulatory compliance.

When the Mustang Mach-E arrives later this year, it will be available with standard battery (75.5 kWh) and an optional extended-range battery (98.8 kWh). It will come in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations, either of which can be ordered with either battery size. Ford claims when equipped with the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, the Mustang Mach-E will have an EPA-estimated range of more than 300 miles.

So far, only Tesla has been able to deliver 300 miles of range and up until now, they have basically owned the majority of electric vehicle sales in the US and many parts of Europe.

The Mustang Mach-E seems to be generating more excitement than any EV that hasn't come from Freemont. Its performance, range, and packaging is extremely similar to Tesla's Model Y, which many predict to be Tesla's best selling EV to date.

Ford has basically made their version of the Tesla Model Y, tagged it with one of the most iconic names in all of automotive history, and are offering it at a reasonable price. If they deliver on all of the promised specifications and range we'd actually be surprised it if didn't sell extremely well.

We'd like to know what you think. Does Ford have a winner in the Mustang Mach-E? Will it sell out, and will demand continue to outstrip supply for the first few years? Or do you think it will fizzle once the initial excitement and reservations are filled? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.