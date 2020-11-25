According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company will introduce improved versions of existing models that will have around 700 km (435 Miles) of range.

We are not sure about the test procedure - EPA/WLTP - but assuming that the top range of Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is 402 mi (647 km) EPA (or even slightly more), and 652 km (405 miles) WLTP, the improvement would have to be at least 7.4-8.2%.

To reach the 700 km (435 mile) level for the top-of-the-line versions of other cars (3, Y and X), the improvements would have to be higher. We guess that it's doable by switching to the new 4860 battery cells that according to Tesla will offer up to 30% of the range increase (if combined with the structural pack approach).

Tesla offer in the U.S.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 50* 263 mi*

(423 km) 5.3 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 75* 353 mi

(568 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 75* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus AWD 100* 402 mi

(647 km) 3.7 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Perf. LM 19" AWD 100* 387 mi

(623 km) 2.3 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD 100* 371 mi

(597 km) 4.4 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Perf. LM 20" AWD 100* 341 mi

(549 km) 2.6 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 75* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 75* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

Some of the new models will get even more range right from the start.

“We even have some models under development that can do 1,000 kilometers.”

Roughly 620 km (997.6 km) is the target for the Tesla Roadster. The Tesla Model S Plaid will likely be rated at 520 miles (837 km) EPA / 840 km WLTP (522 miles). 1,000 km to be achievable also by the Tesla Semi.

* some data estimated