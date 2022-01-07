Tesla has applied a new change to its Tesla Model X model - specifically to the Plaid version, which now comes standard in the 6-seat configuration only.

Previously, both the Long Range and Plaid versions were available as standard in a 5-seat configuration. The 6-seat option (2+2+2) costs $6,500 and the 7-seat version (2+3+2) costs $3,500. That's still the case in the Long Range version, but not anymore in the case of the Plaid version.

The Plaid is now only a 6-seater and its starting price is exactly $6,500 higher than previously:

$126,490 (vs. $119,990)

$131,990 (vs. $125,490)

Other details, including the range or estimated delivery time (October 2022 for new orders) appear to be the same.

It's difficult to say why Tesla has removed the other two options for Plaid. It may be a general simplification of the lineup to streamline production and/or a move to increase revenues/profits as each option probably translates into a higher overall margin.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model X

85 Photos

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $126,490 +$1,200 N/A $127,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $131,990 +$1,200 N/A $133,190

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" AWD 100* 332 mi*

(534 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" AWD 100* 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values