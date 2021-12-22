The refreshed Tesla Model X (2022 model year) has received its official EPA range and efficiency ratings. Deliveries of the refreshed Model X started in October.

There are two versions of the car available on the market: the Tesla Model X (a new, simple name, but it's equivalent to the previous Long Range AWD version), and the Tesla Model X Plaid (also Long Range AWD, but equipped with three electric motors for ultra-quick acceleration).

Both versions are available with 20" and 22" wheels, and in the case of the Plaid versions, both wheel options have been listed.

As it turns out, the EPA range is 2-3 miles lower than estimates on Tesla's website.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for some of the new cars (2022 model year) - in this case, all three Model X versions.



2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 20"

The base version, with 20" wheels, has an EPA range of 348 miles (560 km). A small surprise is that according to Tesla's website, it should be 351 miles (565 km) - a small difference of 3 miles.

According to the manufacturer, the switch to 22" wheels will decrease the range by over 5% to 332 miles (534 km), but since there is no info on the EPA's website, we don't know whether this value also will be a bit lower.

2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 348 mi (560 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

The efficiency (including charging losses) is a bit lower than in the 2020-2021 model year Long Range Plus version:

2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"

The Tesla Model X Plaid with 20" wheels has an EPA Combined range of 333 miles (536 km). 2 miles less than according to Tesla's estimate (335 miles).

2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 333 mi (536 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

The range of this version is lower compared to 2021 model year equivalent (dual-motor), despite its overall efficiency (including charging losses) improving:

2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"

Finally, the Tesla Model X Plaid with 22" wheels. The EPA Combined range is 311 miles (500 km) - 2 miles less than Tesla estimated.

The 22" wheels decrease range by 22 miles or 6.6% compared to 20" wheels.

2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 311 mi (500 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km)

The range and overall efficiency (including charging losses) are better than in the case of dual-motor versions from previous years.

Summary

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 20" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 22" AWD 100* 332 mi*

(534 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" AWD 100* 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690

* estimated/unofficial values