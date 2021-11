The refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X are now both launched in the U.S., but the wait times for the Long Range versions of the car appears to be the longest in the entire lineup.

Tesla has just updated the estimated delivery times (for new orders) and the entry-level versions (with base wheels) are new expected in March 2023.

Even the addition of expensive wheels ($4,500 in the case of Model S and $5,500 in the case of Model X), shortens the queue to 12 months - as the estimated delivery date is November 2022.

Only the Plaid versions are available faster - Model X Plaid (launched significantly later than the Model S) is expected in August 2022, while the Model S Plaid can be delivered within just one month - December 2022.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD:

18" Aero Wheels: October, 2022 (no change)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): June, 2022 (no change)

18" Aero Wheels: (no change) 19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): (no change) Long Range AWD: December (no change)

(no change) Performance: December (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range:

19" Tempest Wheels: March, 2023 (previously October, 2022)

21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): November, 2022 (June, 2022)

19" Tempest Wheels: (previously October, 2022) 21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): (June, 2022) Plaid: December (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range:

20" Cyberstream Wheels: March, 2023 (previously October, 2022)

22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): November, 2022 (previously June, 2022)

20" Cyberstream Wheels: (previously October, 2022) 22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): (previously June, 2022) Plaid: August, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD:

19" Gemini Wheels: October, 2022 (no change)

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): June, 2022 (no change)

19" Gemini Wheels: (no change) 20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): (no change) Performance: January 2022 (no change)

We guess that there is a significant imbalance between the demand and production of the Model S/Model X, which prompts Tesla to increase prices and estimated delivery times as well as redirect customers to buy more expensive versions/options to profit from the situation.

The company is also increasing prices of the Model 3 and Model Y, despite margins above 30% (according to Q3 financial report).

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $63,990 +$1,200 N/A $65,190

