CNBC Prime just released the long-awaited Jay Leno's Garage segment with the Tesla Model S Plaid world record acceleration over a distance of 1/4 mile.

The result was announced right away in June, but it took a few months to finally show the recap from the event at Famoso Raceway in California.

Tesla’s lead designer Franz von Holzhausen handed over a Plaid to Jay Leno for a try to beat the previous world's best time for a production car, which was 9.4 seconds - set by a Bugatti Chiron Sport.

Jay Leno set a world record of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph trap speed.

"Jay does his damnedest to demolish the already ludicrous world record for the fastest production vehicle ever in Tesla’s all new Model S Plaid. Catch the full episode Wednesday at 10P ET on CNBC!"

Interestingly, it was improved several minutes later when a professional test driver hired by Tesla set a time of 9.234 seconds and 152.16 mph. We assume that this time was not beaten yet by any stock Tesla Model S Plaid.

