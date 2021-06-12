Here is a short CNBC video with comedian Jay Leno about his record quarter-mile attempt in a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid that resulted in a time of 9.247 seconds.

It's the best result for any production car launched on the market. Tesla delivered the first 25 units on June 10, and promised to ramp up the rate to hundreds per week and ultimately about 1,000 a week (Model S/X counted together, we guess).

"Comedian Jay Leno, host of ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss Tesla's new Model S Plaid. He tried to break the the car's speeding record during a test drive on his show."

The top of the line Plaid version is sold with a description that it can do:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)

1/4 Mile 9.23@155 mph trap speed

The top speed is also quite high - 200 mph (322 km), although it requires the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021).

We guess that soon we will be able to see a Tesla Model S Plaid in Jay Leno's Garage.

Meanwhile, the first owners are already enjoying the Plaid acceleration and posting first reports. Here is one of the first videos with a car accelerating from a full stop to around 60 mph:

Tesla Model S Plaid specs