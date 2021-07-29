Clash of the titans.

Here it is, the long-awaited 1/4 mile drag race between the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

The all-electric duel was conducted by DragTimes at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida.

Let's take a look at the brief stats:

  • Tesla Model S Plaid ($124,000 MSRP)
    1,020 hp
    all-wheel drive with three electric motors (two in the rear and one in the front)
    4,833 lbs (2,192 kg)
    State of Charge: 90%
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S ($218,000 MSRP)
    750 hp
    all-wheel drive with two electric motors (rear motor has a 2-speed transmission)
    5,300 lbs (2,404 kg)
    State of Charge: 100%

The much more powerful and lighter Tesla Model S Plaid is the favorite, but wow - the difference between the two turns out to be so big that it was not even a close race. The Plaid is way quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.

Here are the stats from three races:

Race 1:

  • Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.673 seconds and 150.93 mph without Drag Strip Mode
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.422 seconds and 129.90 mph

Race 2:

  • Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.360 seconds and 150.82 mph
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.393 seconds and 130.03 mph

Race 3:

  • Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.344 seconds and 151.34 mph
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.379 seconds and 129.99 mph

One of the guys was reportedly so impressed by the Plaid that he placed an order right at the drag strip.

More about Tesla Model S Plaid

tesla models plaid shelby gt500 Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Vs Shelby GT500 In Roll Races
tesla models plaid drag record Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Set New 1/4 Mile Record: 9.081 Seconds

Tesla Model S Plaid specs:

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com