Clash of the titans.
Here it is, the long-awaited 1/4 mile drag race between the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
The all-electric duel was conducted by DragTimes at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida.
Let's take a look at the brief stats:
- Tesla Model S Plaid ($124,000 MSRP)
1,020 hp
all-wheel drive with three electric motors (two in the rear and one in the front)
4,833 lbs (2,192 kg)
State of Charge: 90%
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S ($218,000 MSRP)
750 hp
all-wheel drive with two electric motors (rear motor has a 2-speed transmission)
5,300 lbs (2,404 kg)
State of Charge: 100%
The much more powerful and lighter Tesla Model S Plaid is the favorite, but wow - the difference between the two turns out to be so big that it was not even a close race. The Plaid is way quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.
Here are the stats from three races:
Race 1:
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.673 seconds and 150.93 mph without Drag Strip Mode
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.422 seconds and 129.90 mph
Race 2:
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.360 seconds and 150.82 mph
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.393 seconds and 130.03 mph
Race 3:
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.344 seconds and 151.34 mph
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.379 seconds and 129.99 mph
One of the guys was reportedly so impressed by the Plaid that he placed an order right at the drag strip.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
