Here it is, the long-awaited 1/4 mile drag race between the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

The all-electric duel was conducted by DragTimes at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida.

Let's take a look at the brief stats:

Tesla Model S Plaid ($124,000 MSRP)

1,020 hp

all-wheel drive with three electric motors (two in the rear and one in the front)

4,833 lbs (2,192 kg)

State of Charge: 90%

750 hp

all-wheel drive with two electric motors (rear motor has a 2-speed transmission)

5,300 lbs (2,404 kg)

State of Charge: 100%

The much more powerful and lighter Tesla Model S Plaid is the favorite, but wow - the difference between the two turns out to be so big that it was not even a close race. The Plaid is way quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.

Here are the stats from three races:

Race 1:

Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.673 seconds and 150.93 mph without Drag Strip Mode

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.422 seconds and 129.90 mph

Race 2:

Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.360 seconds and 150.82 mph

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.393 seconds and 130.03 mph

Race 3:

Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.344 seconds and 151.34 mph

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 10.379 seconds and 129.99 mph

One of the guys was reportedly so impressed by the Plaid that he placed an order right at the drag strip.

