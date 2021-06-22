A simple video shows the speedometer and time.
In the latest video, ICSI shows how quickly the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates, in regular conditions somewhere on the road.
The times appear to be in line with previous reports that 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) is possible in around 2.3 seconds (MotorTrend achieved 2.28 seconds). That's 0.2 second more than on the drag strip and 0.3 second more than on the drag strip with 1ft rollout.
ICSI's results (road):
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.3 seconds (2.1 seconds with 1ft rollout)
- 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.7 seconds
Drag strip results:
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.1 seconds (1.9 seconds with 1ft rollout)
- 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.1 seconds
The 2.3 second 0-60 and 4.7 second 0-100 mph times are state-of-the-art results for a production car and we are extremely happy that it's an electric car.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
