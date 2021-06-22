In the latest video, ICSI shows how quickly the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates, in regular conditions somewhere on the road.

The times appear to be in line with previous reports that 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) is possible in around 2.3 seconds (MotorTrend achieved 2.28 seconds). That's 0.2 second more than on the drag strip and 0.3 second more than on the drag strip with 1ft rollout.

ICSI's results (road):

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.3 seconds (2.1 seconds with 1ft rollout)

0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.7 seconds

Drag strip results:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.1 seconds (1.9 seconds with 1ft rollout)

0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) in 4.1 seconds

The 2.3 second 0-60 and 4.7 second 0-100 mph times are state-of-the-art results for a production car and we are extremely happy that it's an electric car.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs