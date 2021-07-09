The best times were basically on par with Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record.
DragTimes recently was able to spen some time with the all-new, red Tesla Model S Plaid at the Orlando Speedway drag strip and record full performance tests.
When put in Drag Strip Mode, the car quickly reported that it is ready for the job so the team was able to conduct multiple runs.
The times were very good, including 1/4 mile in 9.248 seconds at 150.65 mph in the second run. That's just 0.001 s behind Jay Leno's record.
We listed the results from the video below, but please take note that some include rollout (like the best 0-60 mph time in 2.01 seconds). The Dragy appears to report a true 0-60 mph time around 2.21 seconds.
1st try - results (dragy):
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.21 seconds
- 1/8 mile - 6.03 seconds at 120.82 mph
- 60-130 mph - 4.71 seconds
- 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.74 seconds
- 1/4 mile - 9.28 seconds at 151.48 mph
Track measure: 1/4 mile - 9.264 seconds at 151.83 mph
2nd try - results (dragy):
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.21 seconds
- 1/8 mile - 6.01 seconds at 121.23 mph
- 60-130 mph - 4.64 seconds
- 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.67 seconds
- 1/4 mile - 9.25 seconds at 151.99 mph
Track measure: 1/4 mile - 9.248 seconds at 150.65 mph
Best numbers from multiple runs:
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.01 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.11 seconds
- 0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) - 4.19 seconds
- 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 6.99 seconds
- 0-150 mph (241 km/h) - 9.17 seconds
- 60-130 mph - 4.65 seconds
- 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.69 seconds
- 100-200 km/h (124 mph) - 4.02 seconds
- 1/8 mile - 6.01 seconds at 120.22 mph
- 1/4 mile - 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
