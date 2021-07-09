DragTimes recently was able to spen some time with the all-new, red Tesla Model S Plaid at the Orlando Speedway drag strip and record full performance tests.

When put in Drag Strip Mode, the car quickly reported that it is ready for the job so the team was able to conduct multiple runs.

The times were very good, including 1/4 mile in 9.248 seconds at 150.65 mph in the second run. That's just 0.001 s behind Jay Leno's record.

We listed the results from the video below, but please take note that some include rollout (like the best 0-60 mph time in 2.01 seconds). The Dragy appears to report a true 0-60 mph time around 2.21 seconds.

1st try - results (dragy):

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.21 seconds

1/8 mile - 6.03 seconds at 120.82 mph

60-130 mph - 4.71 seconds

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.74 seconds

1/4 mile - 9.28 seconds at 151.48 mph



Track measure: 1/4 mile - 9.264 seconds at 151.83 mph

2nd try - results (dragy):

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.21 seconds

1/8 mile - 6.01 seconds at 121.23 mph

60-130 mph - 4.64 seconds

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.67 seconds

1/4 mile - 9.25 seconds at 151.99 mph



Track measure: 1/4 mile - 9.248 seconds at 150.65 mph

Best numbers from multiple runs:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.01 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.11 seconds

0-100 mph (160.9 km/h) - 4.19 seconds

0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 6.99 seconds

0-150 mph (241 km/h) - 9.17 seconds

60-130 mph - 4.65 seconds

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.69 seconds

100-200 km/h (124 mph) - 4.02 seconds

1/8 mile - 6.01 seconds at 120.22 mph

1/4 mile - 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph

Tesla Model S Plaid specs