Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration is second to none among production cars. Not only that, but thanks to the superiority of electric drive over ICE, almost full potential is available right away, without any preparations.

In the DragTimes' video above, we can see how the car performs a 0-60 mph launch on a regular road at 79-80% battery State of Charge (SOC). No Launch Control or special additional measures that would require additional time to apply.

A simple stomp on the accelerator results in times of 2.28 seconds and 2.19 seconds. That's basically the top times that one can get.

Of course, the Launch Control and battery pre-conditioning at a high state of charge help to maximize the result, but it's envisioned rather for track use, not on the road.

Another thing is that the Plaid acceleration is very strong not only from a dead stop, but basically at any reasonable speed.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs