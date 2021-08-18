...as expected since the Nevera has almost two times the peak power output.
The two quickest production cars in the world, which happen to be electric - the Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera - recently met at the Famoso Dragstrip in California.
DragTimes had a rare opportunity to conduct three drag races between the two and each of them was easily won by the Nevera. No surprise here, as the Croatian supercar's 1/4 mile record is 8.582 seconds, while Tesla does about 9.247 seconds. The 0.9 second difference translated to a significant gap on the track.
In the first race, the quicker reaction time of the Tesla driver allows us to see that even with a bit of a head start, the Plaid is still no match for the Rimac Nevera. Here are the results:
Race #1
- Rimac Nevera: 8.655 seconds @166.66 mph
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.272 seconds @152.68 mph
Race #2
- Rimac Nevera: 8.641 seconds @166.44 mph
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.312 seconds @151.34 mph
Race #3
- Rimac Nevera: 8.615 seconds @166.39 mph
- Tesla Model S Plaid: 9.294 seconds @151.75 mph
Rimac Nevera destroying Tesla Model S Plaid was fully expected. It's a four-motor electric supercar ($2.4 million) with a peak system output of 1,408 kW (1.4 MW), while the Plaid is equipped with three electric motors and a total system output of up to about 760 kW.
Previously, we saw how the Tesla Model S Plaid destroyed the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, equipped with two motors and a total peak system output of 560 kW.
Some might say that the race against the Rimac Nevera is a kind of revenge, as Porsche is a shareholder in Rimac Automobili.
Anyway, here we have it - the quickest electric supercar and electric flagship sedan on the market.
Rimac Nevera specs:
- up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
- 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled
800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)
Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry
Cell format: cylindrical 2170
number of cells: 6,960
- Acceleration
0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds
DragTimes' run: 8.582 seconds at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)
- top speed of 412 km/h (258 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm
four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors
four independent inverters and gearboxes
Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)
front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)
rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors)
- AC charging (on-board): 22 kW three-phase
- DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)
- length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm
- weight of 2,150 kg
- Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
