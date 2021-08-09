We already have plenty of proof that the stock Tesla Model S Plaid is second to none in terms of acceleration. It beats top production ICE cars and destroys other EVs, including Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

This time we can see a race against a 'normal' conventional car that for some reason appeared at the drag strip. We don't know what exact model, but it does not look fast.

Anyway, the plan is simple. The Plaid starts the race about 10 seconds after the 'normal' car.

According to the Complete Street Performance, the Plaid started 10.6 seconds after the green light and it's pretty amazing that it still managed to cross the 1/4 mile line first. It means that the other car was twice as slow (under 19 seconds).

The run was a part of a longer Complete Street Performance's video, which provides a little bit more info that the Plaid won by about 0.2 seconds.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: