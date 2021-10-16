Several months after the launch of the refreshed Tesla Model S (on June 10), now also the refreshed Tesla Model X finally launched today.

According to the latest reports, the first five cars are being handed over at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California right around now (October 16).

We were waiting since yesterday, when Tesla Motors Club's user sunnyvaletree posted an image with a delivery appointment date. Then, we saw a few Model X ready for customers, and here again posted by sunnyvaletree.

It's happening - the refreshed Tesla Model X has arrived! It was expected, as several Model X were been spotted in the delivery area of the company’s Fremont at the end of September.

Meanwhile, Tesla has posted a new tutorial video about the Model X - "Meet Your Model X - Watch to prepare for your first drive in your Model X." (direct link here). It covers basic stuff, mostly common with the refreshed Model S and already covered in many reviews, but potentially helpful for new users.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model X

85 Photos

Tesla Model X prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

Tesla Model X specs