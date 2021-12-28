Tesla started customer deliveries of the refreshed Tesla Model X Long Range in mid-October and, according to the latest reports, deliveries of the Plaid are now underway as well.

A short overview of the Model X Plaid was recently released by RPM's TESLA Aftermarket Accessories, including a comparison with the previous 2020 Model X (watch from 5:55).

The changes in the Model X Plaid are mostly common to all of the refreshed Model S/Model X - from the yoke steering wheel, new displays, new interior/nicer materials, lithium-ion auxiliary battery, and many, many more things.

The biggest difference between the Plaid and Long Range version is the powertrain with three electric motors (one in the front, and two in the rear) for ultra-quick acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds (including rollout).

Teslarati noted one more Model X Plaid ready for delivery:

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model X

85 Photos

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690

Basic specs