Tesla started customer deliveries of the refreshed Tesla Model X Long Range in mid-October and, according to the latest reports, deliveries of the Plaid are now underway as well.
A short overview of the Model X Plaid was recently released by RPM's TESLA Aftermarket Accessories, including a comparison with the previous 2020 Model X (watch from 5:55).
The changes in the Model X Plaid are mostly common to all of the refreshed Model S/Model X - from the yoke steering wheel, new displays, new interior/nicer materials, lithium-ion auxiliary battery, and many, many more things.
The biggest difference between the Plaid and Long Range version is the powertrain with three electric motors (one in the front, and two in the rear) for ultra-quick acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds (including rollout).
Teslarati noted one more Model X Plaid ready for delivery:
Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model X
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20"
|$104,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$106,190
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22"
|$110,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$111,690
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|$125,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$126,690
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
(560 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22"
|AWD
|100*
|332 mi*
(534 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|100*
|333 mi
(536 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22"
|AWD
|100*
|311 mi
(500 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
About this article