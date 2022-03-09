The all-electric cars (BEVs) start the year 2022 in the US with significant year-over-year sales growth, although the segment remains dominated by one company.

According to the car registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), used as a proxy of sales, some 50,384 electric vehicles were registered in January, which is 62% more than a year ago.

The BEV's share out of the overall car market increased in January to 4.3%, which is almost 87% more than a year ago (2.3%).

Models and brands

While the BEV market expands and evolves, one thing remains constant - Tesla's domination.

The report says that 37,162 Tesla electric cars were registered during the first month of the year (up 49% year-over-year).

This is almost 74% of the total BEV segment and more than any other premium brand (BMW was second with 30,563 units, up 8.2% year-over-year).

Close to 74% of the total is a very high share, and Tesla's numbers are growing only slightly slower than the overall BEV segment (49% vs. 62%).

One of the most striking things is that three Tesla models were on the top. While the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 position is not a surprise, the Tesla Model S ahead of the other BEVs, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, is an interesting sight. The Tesla Model Y was also #1 globally in January.

BEV registrations in the U.S. - January 2022

Tesla Model Y - 18,549 (36.8% of all BEVs)

Tesla Model 3 - 13,604 (27% of all BEVs)

Tesla Model S - 3,903

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 2,781

Nissan LEAF - 1,479

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 1,253

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,153

Kia Niro EV - 1,146

Tesla Model X - 1,106

Porsche Taycan (all versions) - 972

other - 4,438

Total - 50,384 (up 62% from 31,174) and 4.3% share (up from 2.3%)

including 37,162 Tesla (73.8% of the total) and 13,222 non-Tesla



We are eager to see how the market will progress. The perspectives for further growth appear to be positive, but the challenging global parts supply might cause a lot of disruption to some of the models (especially those imported from Europe).