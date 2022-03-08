Tesla noted another strong month at the start of the year in China, as its overall sales/export numbers of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y in February more than tripled year-over-year.

The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (see report in Chinese here) - amounted to 56,515 units, which is 209% more than a year ago.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

It's a result pretty close to 59,845 units in January, despite February being a shorter month and usually a slower one due to the Chinese New Year holiday (from late January to early February).

CPCA's data indicates that more than 350,000 MIC Tesla electric cars were sold in China or exported during the past six months, which means that the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant is already running above 700,000 per year.

Cumulatively, the company has produced in China more than 700,000 cars over more than two years.

Sales in China

Last month, sales in China accounted for about 41% of the total: 23,200 (up 27% year-over-year).

Demand in China appears to remain strong, considering the increase in sales, as well as the estimated delivery times (new orders).

Tesla MIC sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter.

Cumulatively, Tesla sales in China exceeded a half a million units.

Export

According to the report, last month 33,315 Tesla MIC cars were exported. That's one of the highest results so far.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 225,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the most recent 11 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). Data for individual models, for the past month, is not yet available.