Tesla started the year 2022 with a strong overall sales/export numbers of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y in January.

The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (see report in Chinese here) amounted to 59,845 units, which is 286% more than a year ago.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

It's of course the best January ever for the plant and the second best total volume ever, according to CPCA stats. The only better result was December 2021, at 70,847.

Cumulatively, more than 650,000 MIC Tesla cars were produced and sent out of the gate of the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant, including over 500,000 in the past 12 months.

Sales in China

Last month was focused on export. Nonetheless, sales in China accounted for about a third of the total: 19,346 (up 25% year-over-year).

Tesla MIC sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter.

Cumulatively, Tesla sales in China are approaching half a million units.

Export

According to the report, last month 40,499 Tesla MIC cars were exported. That's the second-best result ever - only slightly behind the October 2021 record of 40,666.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 190,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the recent 10 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). Data for individual models is not yet available.