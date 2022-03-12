Tesla has increased prices of some of its electric cars not only in the US. In China, both the prices and estimated delivery times recently went up (first time since December 31, 2021).

Interestingly, Tesla increased prices only of the Model 3/Model Y versions equipped with LG Energy Solution's NCM batteries, while the prices of the CATL LFP-powered entry-level versions remain unchanged.

The price increase is 10,000 CNY ($1,577), which is about 2.5-3%:

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance, Long Range AWD: 349,900 CNY ($55,191)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: 357,900 CNY ($56,452)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance: 397,900 CNY ($62,762)

It means that the LFP-powered cars are now a bit more competitive:

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP): no change

*265,652 CNY ($41,902): 276,740 CNY ($43,651) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,748) subsidy

301,840 CNY ($47,610)

CnEVPost noted also that before applying higher prices, estimated delivery times were extended on March 4 by a few weeks to 16-20 weeks (Model 3) and 10-20 weeks (Model Y).

It does not surprise us as demand has already been pretty high and potential new supply constraints might add on top of that.

In February Tesla sold in China over 23,000 cars (up 27% year-over-year), while exports exceeded 33,000.

Tesla Model Y (MIC) in China

Tesla lineup in China

Tesla Model 3

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD:

vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance, Long Range AWD:

Price: 349,900 CNY ($55,191)



Range (CLTC ): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously

vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

Tesla Model Y

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD:

Price: 301,840 CNY ($47,610)

Range (CLTC ): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously



vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously

vs 5.6 seconds previously top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 357,900 CNY ($56,452)

Range (CLTC ): 660 km (410 miles) vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously

vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance: