Tesla has increased prices of the entry-level versions of Model 3 and Model Y cars in China (for new orders), while the price of the other versions remains the same.

In the case of the Model 3 RWD, the new price is 276,740 CNY ($43,589) - 10,000 CNY ($1,575) or 3.7% more than previously - which after applying the subsidy of 11,088 CNY ($1,746) is effectively 265,652 CNY ($41,848).

The Tesla Model Y RWD now starts at 301,840 CNY ($47,542) - 10,000 CNY ($1,575) or 3.4% more than previously. Because it exceeds 300,000 CNY, the Model Y RWD is no longer eligible for the subsidy, which makes the car noticeably more expensive - by 7.5%.

The incentive is available for BEVs under 300,000 CNY, and without a price cap if a vehicle has a battery swap feature. Vehicles must comply with a minimum range and other requirements. The subsidy amount in 2022 is 11,088 CNY.



The post-subsidy cost increase is as follows:

Tesla Model 3 RWD: 265,652 CNY ($43,589), up 3.9%

Tesla Model Y RWD: 301,840 CNY ($47,542), up 7.5%

The estimated delivery time for the base cars is 12-16 weeks.

We noticed also that all versions (including Model Y Long Range and Performance) have now new CLTC range ratings, which are higher than the already optimistic NEDC values.

Tesla Model 3

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD:

Price: *265,652 CNY ($41,848)

* 276,740 CNY ($43,589) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,746) subsidy

* 276,740 CNY ($43,589) minus 11,088 CNY ($1,746) subsidy Range (CLTC ): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously

vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance, Long Range AWD:

Price: 339,900 CNY ($53,537)



Range (CLTC ): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously

vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

Tesla Model Y

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD:

Price: 301,840 CNY ($47,542)

Range (CLTC ): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously



vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously

vs 5.6 seconds previously top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 347,900 CNY ($54,797)

Range (CLTC ): 660 km (410 miles) vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously

vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance: