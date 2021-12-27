November, as expected, has brought a new, all-time monthly sales record for plug-in electric cars in China, crossing the 400,000 mark for the first time.

In total, some 413,094 new passenger plug-in vehicles were registered last month (up 106% year-over-year).

Not only is the volume increasing, but also the market share, which climbed to a very strong 19%, including 15% all-electric and 4% plug-in hybrid cars.

The current momentum is high enough to translate into a very high December as well, so stay tuned for... maybe the first 500,000 result soon.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2021

So far this year, over 2.7 million passenger plug-in cars were sold in China, which is 14.3% of the total market. BEV share stands at 11.5%.

At this point, it is certain that China will exceed 3 million units in 2021 (significantly more than 1.27 million in 2020).

Model rank

The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, "as always" took the top spot with over 40,000 units in November, but interesting things happened behind it.

The Tesla Model Y was #2 with 23,117 units, while the BYD Qin Plus PHEV was third with 18,054 units. BYD noted some 90,000 units total, and the BYD Qin PHEV/BEV versions noted a combined result of some 30,000!

Results for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 40,395 Tesla Model Y - 23,117 BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 18,054 BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV - 15,097 Li Xiang One EREV - 13,485 BYD Qin Plus EV - 10,097 BYD Han (BEV) - 10,021 BYD Dolphin - 8,800 Tesla Model 3 - 8,615 Great Wall Ora Good Cat - 8,429

Besides Tesla, there are no non-Chinese EVs in the top 10. Most recently, the Tesla Model Y passed the Tesla Model 3 and it will probably remain like that.

Results year-to-date:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 368,396 Tesla Model Y - 129,353 Tesla Model 3 - 120,912 BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 94,267 BYD Han (BEV) - 76,559 Li Xiang One EREV - 76,404 Changan Benni EV - 65,996 GAC Aion S - 64,775 BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV - 63,819 Chery eQ - 59,821

BYD has an 18% share year-to-date. Then there is the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) with 15% and Tesla with 9%. SAIC has 6%, Great Wall 4%, similarly to Volkswagen Group - 4%.