Media reports that the entry-level versions of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y cars in China are now more expensive (for new orders).

This is not because the manufacturer has increased the prices, but because the eligible subsidy next year will be further lowered, from 15,840 yuan ($2,478) to 11,088 CNY ($1,735).

This change will affect the entire industry in China, not just the Tesla brand, but as the market expands very quickly, it's not expected to have any substantial effect.

The incentive is available for BEVs under 300,000 CNY, and without a price cap if a vehicle has a battery swap feature. Vehicles must comply with minimum range and other requirements.

At Tesla's end, prices remain the same. The manufacturer is simply aware that orders placed now will not be fulfilled on time.

The effective price increase is as follows:

Tesla Model 3 RWD: 255,652 CNY ($39,993), up 1.9%

Tesla Model Y RWD: 280,752 CNY ($43,920), up 1.7%

Prices of other models remain the same, as they were not eligible for the subsidy anyway.

Tesla Model 3

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD:

Price: *255,652 CNY ($39,993)

* 266,740 CNY ($41,727) minus 11,088 CNY ($ 1,735 ) subsidy

* 266,740 CNY ($41,727) minus 11,088 CNY ($ ) subsidy Range (CLTC ): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously

vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance, Long Range AWD:

Price: 339,900 CNY ($53,172)

* the price remain stable since January 2021, no subsidies

* the price remain stable since January 2021, no subsidies Range (CLTC ): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously

vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

Tesla Model Y

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD:

Price: * 280,752 CNY ($ 43,920 )

* 291,840 CNY ($ 45,654 ) minus 11,088 CNY ($ 1,735 ) subsidy

* 291,840 CNY ($ ) minus 11,088 CNY ($ ) subsidy Range (CLTC ): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously



vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously

vs 5.6 seconds previously top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 347,900 CNY ($54,424)

Range (NEDC): 640 km (398 miles) vs 594 km (369 miles) previously



vs 594 km (369 miles) previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance: