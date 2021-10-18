The NIO ES8, recently launched in Norway and already tested over a 1,000 km distance, has achieved a new record in the Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test.

The size of a proper SUV and its rectangular shape translated into a result comparable to the Mercedes-Benz EQV passenger van.

The three-row, six-seat NIO ES8 (there is also a 7-seat version) was able to take 16 boxes in the trunk (there is no front trunk though), and after folding the second-row seats, the number increased to 32.

That's a really high result, which means that the NIO ES8 is clearly a BEV to consider for all of those who would like a premium electric car with 6- or 7-seats and a lot of space.

For reference, the Tesla Model X was able to take up to 28 boxes, including 10 in the trunk and 1 in the frunk. The Audi e-tron is even lower down the table at up to 23 boxes.

It will be very interesting to see the results for the BYD Tang, also a 7-seat SUV, and also recently launched in Norway.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):