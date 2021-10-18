The NIO ES8, recently launched in Norway and already tested over a 1,000 km distance, has achieved a new record in the Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test.
The size of a proper SUV and its rectangular shape translated into a result comparable to the Mercedes-Benz EQV passenger van.
The three-row, six-seat NIO ES8 (there is also a 7-seat version) was able to take 16 boxes in the trunk (there is no front trunk though), and after folding the second-row seats, the number increased to 32.
That's a really high result, which means that the NIO ES8 is clearly a BEV to consider for all of those who would like a premium electric car with 6- or 7-seats and a lot of space.
For reference, the Tesla Model X was able to take up to 28 boxes, including 10 in the trunk and 1 in the frunk. The Audi e-tron is even lower down the table at up to 23 boxes.
It will be very interesting to see the results for the BYD Tang, also a 7-seat SUV, and also recently launched in Norway.
Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):
- Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- NIO ES8 16/32
- Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28
- Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25
- Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25
- Volkswagen ID.4 9/25
- Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24
- BMW iX3 9/24
- Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24
- Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23
- Audi e-tron 8+0/23
- Kia e-Soul 7/23
- Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23
- Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23
- Kia e-Niro 8/22
- Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22
