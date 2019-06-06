Hide press release Show press release

The Electric Car for Everyone: New Opel Corsa-e for €29,900

Sixth-generation Corsa: with electric driving range up to 330 kilometres (WLTP) 2

Attractive leasing rates in Germany: “First Edition” from €299 / month

Order now: top-equipped “First Edition” available for €32,900 Euro

Powerful: 100kW (136hp) in every Corsa-e

Active safety: systems include adaptive speed assistance

Bright idea: IntelliLux LED® matrix light for first time in small car segment

Rüsselsheim. The Opel Corsa is democratising electric mobility. With the all-new, sixth-generation Corsa, Opel is offering for the first time a battery-electric version with a range of up to 330 kilometres (WLTP)1. The Corsa-e can be ordered now for €29,900 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). Where applicable, the price is reduced by incentives. The Corsa-e “Selection” already offers automatic climate control with remote control, electric parking brake and keyless start as well as the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible Multimedia radio with 7-inch colour touchscreen. Systems such as front collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, and lane-keep assist are also installed at no extra cost. The next higher equipped “Edition” is priced at €30,650. The Corsa-e “First Edition” fulfils nearly every wish and can also be reserved now for €32,900. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, 17-inch light-alloy wheels, two-tone paint and a fully digitalised cockpit. The new-generation Corsa additionally offers safety systems that are leading in this segment. There are also attractive leasing rates. The Corsa-e “First Edition” can be leased for €299 per month.

Opel has chosen the brand’s most popular model to finally bring electric mobility out of its niche-existence. The Opel Corsa is an absolute bestseller. More than 13.6 million units have been produced since the world premiere in 1982. The Corsa has made millions of people mobile; now it is offering them access to emission-free driving.

“The new Corsa is electric. We promised an electric car for the people – and we are delivering”, said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. “With the Corsa-e and the Grandland X Hybrid4 we are fully implementing our PACE! strategic plan. By 2024 we will offer – without exception – an electrified version of every model.”

Impressive data: 100kW (136hp) power output, up to 330 km range2

Opel has been producing cars for 120 years and has always made technology available to a wide audience of car buyers. The new Corsa-e offers state-of-the-art electric mobility. With a range up to 330 km according to WLTP2, the five-seat Corsa-e is suitable for unconstrained every-day use. The 50 kWh battery can be fast-charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in 30 minutes. The Corsa-e is prepared for all charging options – via cable, wallbox or high-speed charging – and the battery is covered by an eight-year warranty. The battery’s state-of-charge can be checked at any time via the “myOpel” app, which enables optimisation of charging times and costs while travelling.

Furthermore, the range can be adapted by the driver, who can choose from three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. Sport increases responsiveness and driving dynamics, with a moderate loss of driving range. In Eco mode the Corsa-e becomes a long-distance runner, significantly increasing the range while hardly affecting comfort.

The Corsa-e’s propulsion system combines emission-free driving with a maximum “fun-to-drive” factor. Thanks to the 100kW (136hp) power output and a 260 Nm of instantaneous maximum torque, the highlights include responsiveness, agility and dynamic performance. The Corsa-e needs only 2.8 seconds2 to sprint from zero to 50 km/h, only 8.1 seconds3 from zero to 100 km/h – a match for sports cars.

The Corsa-e also looks dynamic thanks to its sporty design, while the compact exterior dimensions of previous generations are retained. With a length of 4.06 metres the Corsa remains an agile, practical and well-arranged five-seater. The roof line is coupé-like, 48mm lower than its predecessor’s, without detriment to headroom. The driver sits 28mm lower. Handling and driving dynamics benefit from the lower centre of gravity. The handling is responsive and dynamic, for more fun behind the steering wheel. The modern interior with fully digitalised cockpit can even be upgraded with leather seats.

Safety first: IntelliLux LED® Matrix light, side blind-spot assist, front collision warning

Technologies and assistance systems that are more often found in higher market segments make their debut in the Corsa-e. The top features include the adaptive, glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light that Opel offers for the first time in the small car segment – for only €700 starting with “First Edition”1. The eight LED elements, controlled by a newest-generation high-resolution front camera, continuously adapt the light beam to the prevailing traffic situation and the surroundings. Advanced driver assistance systems provide tangible additional safety. Thanks to the new front camera traffic sign recognition now detects additional information, such as LED signs. The speed limits saved in the system are also shown in the display. Radar supported adaptive speed control and sensor-based flank-guard also celebrate their premiere in the new Corsa. Side blind-spot assist and a variety of parking assistants are also available.

Multimedia systems with “Opel Connect” telematics service

New infotainment systems comprising the Multimedia Navi with 7.0-inch colour touchscreen, as well as the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro with 10.0-inch colour touchscreen, keep the new Corsa’s drivers and passengers fully connected. The Corsa-e also offers the new “Opel Connect” telematics service. Helpful functions, such as Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, as well as direct connection with roadside assistance and emergency call, give additional peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Customer deliveries of the new Corsa-e will begin in spring 2020. In addition, the order books for the Grandland X as plug-in hybrid are also open. Two more all-electric Opel models will arrive in 2020 – the Vivaro and the successor to the Mokka X.

[1] Preliminary data determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology. EG type approval and Certificate of Conformity are not yet available. Preliminary values may differ from official final type approval data. [2] Preliminary values

VAUXHALL OPENS RESERVATIONS FOR ALL-NEW ELECTRIC CORSA

205-mile WLTP range + 80% charging in 30 mins

Free home charging kit with first 500 reservations

Just £500 reservation fee to secure order

Luton – The Vauxhall Corsa, one of Britain’s best known and most popular cars, is going electric, and will be available to reserve from today.

Known as the Corsa-e, the fully-electric car is the flag-bearer for a completely new Corsa range, based on Vauxhall’s advanced, CMP Multi-Energy Platform. With 136PS from its 50kWh battery and acceleration from 0-62mph in just 8.1 seconds, the Corsa-e’s punchy performance will appeal to a broad range of drivers who may not have previously considered an electric car.

And with a generous range, using the new, more stringent WLTP test, of 205 miles, the Corsa-e will aim to normalise electric car ownership, as you’d expect from a car wearing such a familiar badge. That range is easily accessible, too: using a public fast-charger, the Corsa-e can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in just 30 minutes.

Vauxhall is also making ownership easily accessible. From today, a £500 reservation fee (fully refundable on purchase) is all that’s needed to secure an order on a Corsa-e. And to celebrate the new model’s launch in the UK, the first 500 customers to place a reservation will receive a free home charging kit when they take delivery of their Corsa-e.

Priced from £26,490, including the Government’s £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant, the Corsa-e will be available in two highly-specified trims, both of which will come as standard with a 7-inch touch screen, 11kWh on-board charger, satellite navigation, LED headlights, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and DAB radio.

On Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), the Corsa-e will start at £270 per month for 47 months, with a customer deposit of £5,549.40 and an optional final payment of £9,123.00*, based on an SE model with optional Orange Fizz paint (£650).

Also standard will be the peace of mind that comes with the Corsa-e’s battery warranty, which guarantees that at least 70 per cent of its capacity is maintained for 100,000 miles, or eight years.

Full specifications and range pricing will be available when Corsa-e receives its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, ahead of series production starting in January next year.

Full information about the new Vauxhall Corsa-e can be found here: https://gb-media.vauxhall.co.uk/en-gb/vauxhall-reveals-first-ever-electric-corsa