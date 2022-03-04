Opel's plans to become a purely electric brand in Europe by 2028 are not a secret, but the company is now providing more information regarding the specific EV models powering this transition.

The highlight will be the already confirmed Manta-e, which will arrive by mid-decade as a modern, zero-emissions interpretation of the iconic coupe. Opel says it will be emissions-free and versatile, "a car that fans crave." Looking at the familiar teaser image, it's plain to see that the electric Manta will have an extra pair of doors compared to its namesake and will adopt a crossover body style.

"The new Opel Manta will be a highly emotional car once again. With electric power that ensures first-class acceleration on tap, our Manta will once again stand for pure driving pleasure. We will build a fascinating, astoundingly spacious new interpretation." Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz

While the carmaker did not announce any specifications, the Manta-e is expected to be one of the first cars to use Stellantis's new STLA EV platform.

Opel and Vauxhall have also confirmed that the successors to the Crossland and Insignia will also be electric. No additional details are available, but chances are these models will arrive before 2025, as the current-generation Crossland and Insignia both launched in 2017.

For customers who want to go all-electric sooner, Opel will launch the battery-electric Astra-e in 2023, both as a five-door hatchback and Sports Tourer wagon. Along with MG's MG5, the Astra-e compact family car will be one of the few electric models in Europe to offer a wagon body style.

With so many new electric models on the horizon, Opel will definitely need a steady battery supply. To secure it, the Stellantis-owned automaker will manufacture its own high-performance batteries in Kaiserslautern together with its partners as early as 2025. The new giga factory will be operated by the Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, Opel, Total/Saft and Mercedes-Benz. The partners recently announced that they would increase ACC's industrial capacity in Kaiserslautern to up to 32 GWh per year.

In addition, Opel will build a resource-friendly new campus at its headquarters in Rüsselsheim, Germany. Opel says its ultimate goal is to offer electric vehicles with driving ranges between 500 and 800 kilometers (310-497 miles) and "a best-in-class fast-charging capability of 32 kilometers per minute."

Currently, Opel already offers twelve electrified variants, from the small Opel Rocks-e to the large Movano-e van. All-electric models include the Rocks-e, Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Zafira-e Life passenger cars and the Combo-e Cargo, Vivaro-e, and Movano-e commercial vehicles. By 2024, Opel pledges to offer electrified versions of all models, with the automaker set to go all-electric in Europe by 2028.