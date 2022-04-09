Stellantis reports 405,221 vehicle sales in the US during the first quarter of 2022, which is 14% less than a year ago.

On the positive side, the company highlights some noticeable sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles - north of 12,000 units.

According to Stellantis, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the best-selling plug-in hybrid model with 8,346 delivered in Q1, which is 18% of the total Jeep Wrangler volume (45,551). For reference, Toyota RAV4 Prime sales amounted to 5,233.

Also, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is selling relatively well, with 4,164 units sold in Q1, which is 16% of the total Chrysler Pacifica volume (26,366).

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales in Q1 2022:

The electrification of the Jeep brand, through the introduction of plug-in hybrid versions, allows the vehicles to take advantage of the electric drive in off-roading as well as improved fuel economy in EV mode while commuting.

It appears to be the main direction for now, but in a few years, the lineup of PHEVs is expected to be reinforced by battery-electric models (BEV) as well, including a pickup truck.

A clear sign of preparation for volume BEV production is investments in the battery gigafactories - with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution and with Samsung SDI.

Stellantis' plug-in offer in the US:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid FWD 16 32 mi

(51 km) 520 mi

(837 km) 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe AWD 17 25 mi

(40 km) 470 mi

(756 km) 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe AWD 17 21 mi

(34 km) 370 mi

(595 km) 6.0

