Ford brand sold 151,843 vehicles in March in the US (down 25.7% year-over-year) and Q1 sales of 412,984 vehicles (also down, by 16.7% year-over-year).

The circumstances are challenging, but the company reports that electrified vehicle - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - sales improve quickly.

"Ford achieved record electrified vehicle sales year-to-date, expanding 37.9 percent. Ford’s electrified vehicle conquest rate is growing and climbed to 51 percent – up 6 percentage points over last year."

Now let's move to the electric vehicle sales, which are our main point of interest.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in March amounted to 2,363, which is 10.4% less than in March 2021. That's nearly 1.6% of the total volume.

On one hand, it's not good news that sales decreased, but at least the rate of decline decreased, compared to February (-46.5%).

During the first quarter, Ford sold a total of 6,734 Mach-E in the US (up 1.8% year-over-year).

The gross stock of Mach-E in the US is at about 8,700 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to about 3,500 in February.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the US - March 2022

Ford revealed also that 528 Ford E-Transit vans were sold in March, compared to 7,736 of all Transit vans (down 28.1%), which is a 6.8% share. Sales started in February with more than 10,000 orders on hand.

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - March 2022

One of the most interesting things is that production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 7,343, which is a new monthly record (up 9.3% year-over-year).

Only time will tell, whether Ford will be able soon reach 10,000+ units. So far this year, the production exceeded 18,000, while the cumulative number is close to 90,000.

We assume that a large part (maybe even more than half) of the cars were sent to Europe.

The numbers do not include a very small number of the first Mach-E locally produced and sold in China.

Later this year, Ford will launch its third all-electric model, the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.