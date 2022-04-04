Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports sales of 514,592 vehicles in the US during the first quarter of 2022, which is 14.7% less than a year ago.

The numbers, which are lower than in 2021, suggest that the Japanese manufacturer also is affected by the industry-wide supply challenges.

Toyota: 450,227 (down 14.9%)

Lexus: 64,365 (down 13.3%)

Total: 514,592 (down 14.7%)

Out of that, electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) stand for 132,938 or nearly 25.8% of the total volume:

Toyota xEV: 119,938 (down 4.4%)

Lexus xEV: 13,116 (up 0.8%)

Total xEV: 132,938 (down 3.9%) and 25.8% of the total volume

Unfortunately, plug-in electric vehicle sales also have decreased compared to the previous year, despite Lexus launching its first PHEV. The share of plug-ins remains relatively low out of the total volume (1.6%), but on the positive side - the only way forward is up.

Toyota plug-ins: 7,819 (down 20%)

Lexus plug-ins: 605 (new)

Total plug-ins: 8,424 (down 14%) and 1.6% of the total volume

*FCEVs: 715 (down 17.7%)

Toyota plug-in electric car sales in the US - Q1 2022

Cumulatively, Toyota delivered more than 198,000 plug-in electric vehicles, which means that soon we should hear official info about reaching the 200,000 limit for federal tax credits (which triggers the start of the phase-out of the incentive).

Models

Toyota Prius Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

When it comes to particular models, there are three plug-in hybrids: two Toyota and one Lexus, as well as one hydrogen fuel cell model (Toyota Mirai). Later this year the lineup will be joined by the all-electric Toyota bZ4X.

Currently, the Toyota RAV4 Prime is the highest volume plug-in model in Toyota's offer as the volume nearly doubled year-over-year:

The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 715 units (down 18%) and is now very close 10,000 units cumulatively over several years of limited availability.

Toyota electrified car sales in the US in Q1 2022