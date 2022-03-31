Toyota announced that its all-new, all-electric Toyota bZ4X model is ready for its European sales launch this summer.

Toyota's first bZ (Beyond Zero) model, based on the e-TNGA platform, will be available in two versions - single motor, front-wheel-drive, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive. Both versions will be equipped with a 71.4 kWh battery (just like in Japan), while in the US, the AWD version has a slightly different 72.8 kWh battery.

A new thing is the homologated WLTP range:

FWD version:

up to 516 km (321 miles)

efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km

AWD version:

up to 470 km (292 miles)

efficiency rating of 15.8 kWh/100 km

* the values might vary according to model specifications in individual markets.

For reference, the FWD version in the US is expected to achieve a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge.

Toyota says that the battery is expected to maintain 90% of its initial capacity after 10 years/240,000 km (150,000 miles). There will be an optional extended warranty of 70% capacity retention after 10 years or 1,000,000 km (over 620,000 miles) driven.

The powertrain is the same as in other markets:

FWD version:

150 kW electric motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds

AWD version:

system output of 160 kW (two 80 kW electric motors)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds

Initially, only a 6.6 kWh onboard charger will be available, but from Q4 2022, also a proper three-phase 11 kW charger option will arrive (the European grid in most countries is more suitable for three-phase charging in the range of 11-22 kW).

DC fast-charging up to 80% state-of-charge will take around 30 minutes (using a 150 kW charger).

Toyota bZ4X specs (Europe):

[See US specs here]

[See Japanese specs here]

efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km



71.4 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds

peak system output of 150 kW and 265 Nm of torque

efficiency rating of 15.8 kWh/100 km



71.4 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds

peak system output of 160 kW and 336 Nm of torque

Common specs: