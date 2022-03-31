Toyota announced that its all-new, all-electric Toyota bZ4X model is ready for its European sales launch this summer.

Toyota's first bZ (Beyond Zero) model, based on the e-TNGA platform, will be available in two versions - single motor, front-wheel-drive, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive. Both versions will be equipped with a 71.4 kWh battery (just like in Japan), while in the US, the AWD version has a slightly different 72.8 kWh battery.

A new thing is the homologated WLTP range:

  • FWD version:
    up to 516 km (321 miles)
    efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km
  • AWD version:
    up to 470 km (292 miles)
    efficiency rating of 15.8 kWh/100 km

* the values might vary according to model specifications in individual markets.

For reference, the FWD version in the US is expected to achieve a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge.

Toyota says that the battery is expected to maintain 90% of its initial capacity after 10 years/240,000 km (150,000 miles). There will be an optional extended warranty of 70% capacity retention after 10 years or 1,000,000 km (over 620,000 miles) driven.

The powertrain is the same as in other markets:

  • FWD version:
    150 kW electric motor

    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds

  • AWD version:
    system output of 160 kW (two 80 kW electric motors)
    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds

Initially, only a 6.6 kWh onboard charger will be available, but from Q4 2022, also a proper three-phase 11 kW charger option will arrive (the European grid in most countries is more suitable for three-phase charging in the range of 11-22 kW).

DC fast-charging up to 80% state-of-charge will take around 30 minutes (using a 150 kW charger).

Toyota bZ4X specs (Europe):

[See US specs here]

[See Japanese specs here]

Toyota bZ4X FWD version:

  • WLTP range: up to 516 km (321 miles)
    efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km
  • 71.4 kWh battery
    355 V, liquid cooled
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds
  • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
  • front-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)
    "AC synchronous" motor
  • peak system output of 150 kW and 265 Nm of torque
  • AC charging: 6.6 kW single phase charger (11 kW three-phase option from Q4 2022)
  • DC fast charging: up to 80% SOC in around 30 minutes (using 150 kW charger)

Toyota bZ4X AWD version:

  • WLTP range: up to 470 km (292 miles)
    efficiency rating of 15.8 kWh/100 km
  • 71.4 kWh battery
    355 V, liquid cooled
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds
  • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)
    two 80 kW "AC synchronous" motors
  • peak system output of 160 kW and 336 Nm of torque
  • AC charging: 6.6 kW single phase charger (11 kW three-phase option from Q4 2022)
  • DC fast charging: up to 80% SOC in around 30 minutes (using 150 kW charger)

Common specs:

  • battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles)
    an optional extended care battery warranty: capacity of 70% after 10 years or 1,000,000 km driven
  • Heat pump-type air-conditioning
  • Over-the-air (OTA) software updates
  • e-TNGA platform

