Toyota announced that its all-new, all-electric Toyota bZ4X model is ready for its European sales launch this summer.
Toyota's first bZ (Beyond Zero) model, based on the e-TNGA platform, will be available in two versions - single motor, front-wheel-drive, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive. Both versions will be equipped with a 71.4 kWh battery (just like in Japan), while in the US, the AWD version has a slightly different 72.8 kWh battery.
A new thing is the homologated WLTP range:
- FWD version:
up to 516 km (321 miles)
efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km
- AWD version:
up to 470 km (292 miles)
efficiency rating of 15.8 kWh/100 km
* the values might vary according to model specifications in individual markets.
For reference, the FWD version in the US is expected to achieve a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge.
Toyota says that the battery is expected to maintain 90% of its initial capacity after 10 years/240,000 km (150,000 miles). There will be an optional extended warranty of 70% capacity retention after 10 years or 1,000,000 km (over 620,000 miles) driven.
The powertrain is the same as in other markets:
- FWD version:
150 kW electric motor
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds
- AWD version:
system output of 160 kW (two 80 kW electric motors)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds
Initially, only a 6.6 kWh onboard charger will be available, but from Q4 2022, also a proper three-phase 11 kW charger option will arrive (the European grid in most countries is more suitable for three-phase charging in the range of 11-22 kW).
DC fast-charging up to 80% state-of-charge will take around 30 minutes (using a 150 kW charger).
Toyota bZ4X specs (Europe):
Toyota bZ4X FWD version:
- WLTP range: up to 516 km (321 miles)
efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km
- 71.4 kWh battery
355 V, liquid cooled
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- front-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)
"AC synchronous" motor
- peak system output of 150 kW and 265 Nm of torque
- AC charging: 6.6 kW single phase charger (11 kW three-phase option from Q4 2022)
- DC fast charging: up to 80% SOC in around 30 minutes (using 150 kW charger)
Toyota bZ4X AWD version:
- WLTP range: up to 470 km (292 miles)
efficiency rating of 15.8 kWh/100 km
- 71.4 kWh battery
355 V, liquid cooled
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive (E-axle - integrated motor, single-speed transmission and inverter)
two 80 kW "AC synchronous" motors
- peak system output of 160 kW and 336 Nm of torque
- AC charging: 6.6 kW single phase charger (11 kW three-phase option from Q4 2022)
- DC fast charging: up to 80% SOC in around 30 minutes (using 150 kW charger)
Common specs:
- battery capacity retention ratio (target): 90% after 10 years or 240,000 km (150,000 miles)
an optional extended care battery warranty: capacity of 70% after 10 years or 1,000,000 km driven
- Heat pump-type air-conditioning
- Over-the-air (OTA) software updates
- e-TNGA platform
