Toyota has announced a deal with EVgo to provide 2023 bZ4X customers with one year of unlimited complimentary charging at EVgo stations across the United States.

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will benefit from the offer, which covers all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide. Owners will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

EVgo has more than 800 DC fast charging locations and thousands of Level 2 charging stations, serving over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states. The EVgo network is powered by 100% renewable energy.

Many EVgo high-powered chargers are located in frequently visited places like grocery stores, shopping centers and central downtown areas, allowing drivers to travel and charge "with minimal downtime."

Gallery: 2023 Toyota bZ4X owners will get one year of free charging at EVgo stations

"The arrival of our all-electric bZ4X marks an important step in our commitment towards electrifying 70% of our fleet by 2030. We want our bZ4X customers to enjoy a high-quality ownership experience that is as seamless and worry-free as possible. Collaborating with EVgo, the nation’s largest public fast charging network, will help provide bZ4X owners with access to a fast, reliable charge where and when they need it." Christopher Yang, vice president, EV Charging Solutions, Toyota Motor North America

Toyota did not mention anything about AC and DC charging performance, although it said in an earlier press release that the bZ4X is "capable of 80% charge within one hour."

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X goes on sale in the spring of 2022, with deliveries expected to start in the summer. Prices haven't been announced yet.

The US-spec Toyota bZ4X will be available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, with the FWD model to offer a manufacturer-estimated range of 250 miles from a 71.4 kWh battery. The AWD model features a 72.8 kWh battery pack, but the range has not been announced yet.

The base Toyota bZ4X features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 150 kW (201 hp), while the AWD version has two 80 kW motors on each axle for a total of 160 kW (215 hp).