Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports that its total sales in 2021 amounted to 1,076,300 (up 8.4% year-over-year). That's 6.4% of the total European market - a new record for the Japanese group.

Out of that, hybrid car sales stand for 623,777 (up 19%), which means 58% of the total (70% in Western Europe).

The most important thing is that the plug-in car sales finally improved from a really low marginal level of 2,207 Prius Plug-in Hybrid in 2020, to a noticeable 32,677 in 2021 (3.0% of the total).

Q4 2021 was the best so far, with 8,952 plug-ins sold, which is 4.2% of the total volume. Mostly thanks to the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Toyota Proace Electric van. Meanwhile, sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars remain very low at barely 0.1% share.

Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) results in Q4 2021:

BEVs: 2,871 (1.4% share) - 1,670 Toyota and 1,201 Lexus

(1.4% share) - 1,670 Toyota and 1,201 Lexus PHEVs: 6,081 (2.9% share) - all Toyota

(2.9% share) - all Toyota Plug-ins: 8,952 (4.2% share) - 7,751 Toyota and 1,201 Lexus

(4.2% share) - 7,751 Toyota and 1,201 Lexus FCVs: 194 (0.1% share)

With 32,677 plug-ins sold in 2021 and many new models in the pipeline, Toyota finally is switching towards rechargeable vehicles. For reference, in the U.S., the company sold over 52,000 plugs-ins.

Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) results in Q1-Q4 2021:

BEVs: 8,162 (0.8% share) - 5,175 Toyota and 2,987 Lexus

(0.8% share) - 5,175 Toyota and 2,987 Lexus PHEVs: 24,515 (2.3% share) - all Toyota

(2.3% share) - all Toyota Plug-ins: 32,677 (3.0% share) - 29,690 Toyota and 2,987 Lexus

(3.0% share) - 29,690 Toyota and 2,987 Lexus FCVs: 701 (0.1% share)

Top models

Model rank:

In 2022, the lineup will be joined by Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid and all-electric Toyota bZ4X.

Toyota has set important electrification targets:

Globally: 30 BEV models ("covering all segment") by 2030

Europe: 10 zero emission vehicle (ZEV) models by 2025

ZEV sales by 2030: at least 50% in Western Europe (including 100% Lexus)

ZEV sales by 2035: "ready for 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles within the EU region"

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sales results in Europe - Q1-Q4 2021