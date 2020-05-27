Toyota officially introduces the all-electric PROACE Electric delivery van (hinted in 2019) in selected European markets. Reservations are already being accepted and the first units will be delivered in October 2020 (in the Netherlands, for example).

The Toyota PROACE Electric is basically a rebadged version of EV vans from PSA Group, based on the EMP2 multi-energy platform. The French group previously announced:

The specification is basically the same, including two battery options:

50 kWh battery for WLTP range of 230 km

75 kWh battery for WLTP range of 330 km

The biggest difference and quite a surprise is the announcement about the battery warranty, which is for up to 15 years /1,000,000 km (621,500 miles), including 75% of initial battery capacity. We guess that the highest period/mileage of the warranty is available only in the case of the 75 kWh version, but even then, this is amazing - probably up to two times more than in the case of the competition. PSA offers an eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles) battery warranty.

We are not yet sure, but it seems that Toyota took a certain marketing path and intends to offer all its electric cars with a very high battery warranty. Previously, it was announced that the Lexus UX 300e was covered with a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km / 621,500 miles) battery warranty, including capacity degradation below 70%.

In 2021, the PROACE Electric will be available also in a 9-seat passenger version (driver + 8 passengers) as well as taxi conversion.

Toyota PROACE Electric delivery van specs:



up to 230 km (143 miles) of WLTP range with 50 kWh battery (18 modules)



up to 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range with 75 kWh battery (27 modules)



with battery (27 modules) three lengths and with many body variants

payload of up to 1,275 kg depending on the particular version

depending on the particular version up to 6.6 m 3 of cargo volume

gross vehicle weights ranging from 2,800 to 3,100 kg

towing option of up to 1,000 kg

0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 13.1 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel-drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW or three-phase 11 kW

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes (50 kWh) or about 45 minutes (75 kWh) using 100 kW charger

battery warranty: up to 15 years /1,000,000 km (621,500 miles)

